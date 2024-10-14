New Zealand holds 4-0 lead over Ineos Britannia in America’s Cup

Great Britain’s chances of winning their first ever America’s Cup slipped further from reality on Monday after Ineos Britannia fell to a 4-0 deficit to holders New Zealand.

The British challenger – headed up by British Olympic legend Ben Ainslie and backed by Ineos billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe – lost the only race on Monday days after losing the three openers.

It means Ineos Britannia will need to harness Ainslie’s experience from 2013, where he was on a USA boat that went 8-1 down before winning 9-8.

“We will push all the way. We can come back from this,” said Ainslie.

Britain hosted the first ever America’s Cup in 1851, which was won by the Americans, and have never won it.

They were last in the final 60 years ago ensuring that, whatever the result is this week, progress has been made.

Races five and six take place on Wednesday in the first-to-seven match.

America’s Cup schedule

Wednesday: Races five and six

Friday: Races seven and eight (if required)

19 October: Race nine and 10 (if required)

20 October: Races 11 and 12 (if required)

21 October: Final race (if required)

The America’s Cup is available tow watch on the BBC, YouTube and Discovery+