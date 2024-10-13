New Zealand takes 3-0 lead over Ineos Britannia in America’s Cup

Great Britain’s chances of winning a first ever America’s Cup took another hit on Sunday with Ineos Britannia 3-0 down to holders New Zealand.

The British challenger lost the first race of Sunday’s two-match programme to fall 3-0 behind – having lost the opening two races on Saturday in Barcelona – before the second race of the day was abandoned before the start due to a lack of wind.

It means Ben Ainslie’s Ineos Britannia, backed by chemicals billionaire and minority Manchester United shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, will need to go back to the drawing board in order to have any hope in the first-to-seven America’s Cup match.

Emirates New Zealand are the holders and favourites to maintain the America’s Cup trophy which was first competed for in 1851 around the shores of the United Kingdom. Great Britain have never won the trophy and were last in the final 60 years ago.

In Sunday’s only match Great Britain was hit with a 75-metre penalty, damaging the challenger before they even got going.

On the penalty, Ainslie, who appeared somewhat rattled, said: “I am sure it was a tough call. It felt like we were keeping clear but the umpires didn’t see it that way. That’s the rub of the green.”

Added the British Olympic legend: “We’ve just got to keep upbeat. There’s a long way to go in this competition. We will keep pushing hard.”