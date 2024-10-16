Ineos Britannia closes gap in America’s Cup to 4-2

The Ineos Britannia America’s Cup dream is alive after Great Britain won both races on Wednesday to reduce the deficit to 4-2.

In the first-to-seven America’s Cup match play, Ineos Britannia – led by Olympic sailing legend Ben Ainslie – went 4-0 down after being blown out of the water in the early stages by holders Emirates Team New Zealand.

But the Brits, backed by Manchester United minority shareholder and billionaire owner of chemicals giant Ineos Sir Jim Ratcliffe, won both races on Wednesday to ensure they remain in the hunt for the trophy.

In the opening race of the Wednesday New Zealand fell off their foils and struggled to get back up.

In the second race Ineos led from the get go after a solid start but New Zealand ran them much closer.

Great Britain hosted the first edition of the competition in 1851 with the Americans winning it. Britain have never won the trophy.

Progress has been made in the 2024 America’s Cup, however, with Britain in their first final for 60 years.

Ainslie won the 2013 America’s Cup with Oracle Team USA having come from 8-1 down to win 9-8.

A similar achievement from 4-0 down in Barcelona would be an astonishing feat for the Brit, who has a number of Olympic gold medals to his name.