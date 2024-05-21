New Zealand All Blacks could MUTINY ahead of England Test series

Rugby in New Zealand is on the verge of mutiny just a month before their two-Test series against England.

Leading past and current All Blacks players including Richie McCaw, Sam Whitelock and Sam Cane are signatories on an ultimatum letter from the New Zealand Rugby Players Association to the directors of the NZ Maori Rugby Board and provincial unions, with a special vote set for the end of the month.

It comes just weeks before Steve Borthwick’s England tour the nation for two summer Tests in what will be the first series between the two sides since 2014.

The professional game in New Zealand has faced issues in recent years, with reviews finding NZ Rugby unfit and new board appointments recommended.

Decisions

Players agreed to a £97m proposal from private equity firm Silver Lake for a 5.7 per stake in NZ Rugby’s commercial company in 2022 but the unions have since produced a counter-proposal (proposal 2), which is not to the liking of the players.

“Should Proposal 2 [put forward by some provincial unions] be adopted, or the status quo prevail, the professional players will no longer pass to NZRU, via a collective employment agreement, the right to govern the professional game,” the NZRPA letter said.

“A new body will be established to govern the professional game in New Zealand. Directors appointed by the professional players will represent the players on this body and on other bodies such as NZRC [New Zealand Rugby Commercial].

New Zealand revolt?

“This new body… will govern, in some sort of partnership with NZRU, the sale of media rights, the contracting of sponsors, the revenue share model, international and national competitions, the high-performance programmes and development pathways and any other activity that impacts the careers, safety, remuneration, workplace and development of professional players.”

England’s Test series will begin after a singular Test in Japan.