New Taycan Turbo GT is Porsche’s most powerful road car ever

Dodge may have staked its claim to producing the world’s first electric muscle car with the new Charger, but Porsche has been busy breaking lap records with the Taycan Turbo GT.

The flagship electric saloon becomes the German company’s most powerful production car to date. And, despite having only just been revealed, the Taycan Turbo GT already boasts two lap records to its name.

Fitted with the optional Weissach Package designed for circuit driving, the Turbo GT made light work of setting hot laps around Laguna Seca in California and the Nürburging in Germany.

The most powerful Porsche

In everyday driving, the Taycan Turbo GT produces a really-quite-adequate 789hp, but engaging Launch Control increases this total to 1,033hp via an overboost function. Peak output is a faintly ludicrous 1,108hp, accompanied by 988lb ft of torque.

This heady maximum is only available for two seconds, but that’s enough to accelerate the Turbo GT from 0-62mph in a mere 2.3 seconds – or 2.2 seconds with the Weissach Package.

The latter version also offers a 190mph top speed instead of ‘just’ 180mph for the regular Taycan Turbo GT.

Bolstering the Turbo GT’s incredible performance is a weight saving of 75kg versus the Taycan Turbo S. This is achieved through the extensive use of carbon fibre, including lightweight bucket seats. Revisions to the standard carbon-ceramic brakes, which have gold-painted calipers, save 2kg alone.

More aero and less weight

Setting Weissach Package cars apart from the standard Taycan Turbo GT are a new front splitter and fixed rear wing. Combined, they result in a downforce figure of 220kg, aiding on-track performance.

Despite its large rear spoiler, the Weissach Package saves a further 70kg in weight, partly by ditching the Taycan’s rear seats. Porsche also removes the rear speakers for the Bose sound system, and fits the Weissach model with only one charging port.

Despite the Turbo GT’s mighty performance, however, it is still a usable electric car. The official WLTP-tested range is 345 miles, and it can be charged from 10 to 80 percent capacity in 18 minutes using a suitable rapid charger.

Dream it, drive it

Unsurprisingly, given its huge performance and specification, prices for the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT start at a sizable £186,300. The hardcore Weissach Package is actually a no-cost option, but an inevitable foray into the options list will likely ramp up the price still further.

Orders are open now, and Porsche hopes to deliver the first batch of completed cars to customers this spring. The Taycan Turbo GT is also available on Porsche’s online configurator, ready for potential customers – or electric dreamers – to create their ideal specification.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research