Mini Cooper SE 2025 review: Minimum emissions, maximum fun

Cast your mind back to 2001. As a new millennium got underway, the Mini brand was dramatically relaunched under BMW ownership, starting with the first-generation Mini hatchback.

Time has moved quickly, with the Mini now into its fourth generation. Electrification is now core to the range, with the latest Mini available in both petrol and fully electric formats from the outset.

In theory, the new electric Cooper should deliver all the fun and frolics of a petrol-powered Mini, but without any exhaust emissions to worry about. So, with the new Cooper SE in contention for the 2025 World Car of the Year Awards, how does it stack up?

Back on a Mini adventure

As ever, there is a wide variety of models and trim levels to choose from in the Mini hatchback range, not to mention multiple options and accessories if you let your wallet run wild.

The entry-level Cooper E comes with a 36.6kWh battery pack, which allows an official range of up to 185 miles. However, we are testing the Mini Cooper SE: capable of 243 miles thanks to its larger 49.2kWh battery.

Whichever version you choose, you get a modernised take on a classic aesthetic. With minimal overhangs, a floating roof and round headlights, this is unmistakably still a Mini Cooper. Oh, and the Union Jack-style tail lights remain as well.

Get into Go-Kart Mode

The Cooper SE features a 218hp electric motor driving the front wheels, with a chunky 243lb ft of instantly available torque. This helps compensate for a kerb weight north of 1,650kg, and allows for 0-62mph in 6.7 seconds – 0.1 seconds slower than a petrol Cooper S.

Unlike some sporty electric cars, the Cooper SE offers more than just the instant thrust of acceleration. Although its ride is on the firm side, the car’s steering buzzes with feel and engagement. It seems to egg you on to enjoy yourself.

The various driving profiles peak with ‘Go-Kart Mode’, complete with sci-fi noises as you push the accelerator, plus digitised ‘exhaust’ pops and bangs when you lift off. It is genuinely laugh-out-loud hilarious, and proof that electric power is no barrier to driving enjoyment.

This is a car that will lead you into taking the longer route home from work, purely to revel in the sense of fun it delivers.

Inside the Mini Cooper SE

If you want to know where the latest Mini makes its biggest leap forward, just open the door and climb inside. The dashboard is clad in an intriguing knitted material, with a two-tone houndstooth design in the Exclusive model. It looks and feels expensive, leaving you in no doubt the Mini is a premium product.

The other talking point inside the Mini is its round OLED infotainment screen. Being unkind, it looks like someone has fixed a dinner plate to the middle of the dashboard. However, it works far better than you might imagine.

With a crisp-looking display, and the latest version of the BMW Group operating system, it reacts quickly to inputs. Some of the icons seem small at first, but the layout is intuitive to use. Flicking through the various ‘Experience’ settings changes the theme of the display, too.

A small array of physical buttons is found beneath the screen, including a toggle switch to turn the Mini on and off. This avoids any of the awkward “Is it still on?” moments that EV owners can experience.

Still a bit of a squeeze

Despite being much larger than the original Mini, the Cooper SE is still limited in terms of cabin space.

Let’s start with the positives: those up front will have little to complain about. Headroom is also generous, even with the optional panoramic sunroof, and the front seats can slide far enough back to accept even the tallest of drivers. There are also numerous clever storage spaces, and wireless phone charging on all but the basic Cooper E.

Where things get more challenging is for anyone in the back seats. At present, electric versions of the Mini Cooper only come in three-door form. This means a slightly undignified entry for any rear passengers, or a fight to get kids into their child seats.

Read more BMW pauses £600m electric vehicle Mini production

Once in, two adults will fit (just) and there is certainly more room than in previous Mini hatchbacks. But this is still a small car on the inside.

Mini Cooper: Paying premium prices

Boot capacity is also Mini-like with the Cooper SE, which holds just 210 litres of luggage with the rear seats in use. By comparison, a MG4 EV offers 363 litres, along with extra doors to access the rear seats.

Mini would no doubt point to its new electric Aceman SUV as being the answer for those who require more room, with that car’s five doors, five seats and 300 litres of boot capacity.

The Aceman does add to the already premium prices being charged for the Mini Cooper SE, however. Entry-level Classic trim for the SE hatchback starts at £34,620, while the fancier Exclusive model we tested costs £37,370.

Options like the £2,000 Level 2 pack, which includes heated seats, adaptive LED headlights and the Harman Kardon sound system, can quickly push the Cooper SE towards the £40,000 ‘expensive car tax’ threshold.

Verdict: Mini Cooper SE

BMW’s reborn Mini marque has always appealed to those buying with the heart, rather than worrying about the best value for money. The electric Cooper SE continues this trend, being a compact EV that you will genuinely want to drive for fun.

Factor in the retro looks and concept car interior, along with the cachet of the Mini badge, and the Cooper SE will continue to charm and delight in equal measure.

Yes, an MG4 EV offers more practicality, more battery range and more car for your money – and like the Cooper SE, it’s also built in China. But that misses the point for most Mini customers.

Electrification has not diminished the feelgood factor of the latest Mini hatchback. It’s as joyous to drive as it ever was.

PRICE: From £34,620

POWER: 218hp

0-62MPH: 6.7 seconds

TOP SPEED: 106mph

BATTERY SIZE: 49.2kWh

ELECTRIC RANGE: 243 miles

• John Redfern writes for Motoring Research