MG4 EV review: The best-value electric car you can buy

MG is on a roll at the moment. The HS was Britain’s best-selling car in January this year, beating big-name rivals such as the Nissan Qashqai and Volkswagen T-Roc. And the MG4 was recently named UK Car of the Year 2023 by a panel of expert judges, including our own Tim Pitt.

Winning this award means the electric MG4 has a lot to live up to. Thankfully, this is one of those rare occasions where the hype is justified.

One reason the MG4 has made such an impact is its price tag. The entry-level SE version, as tested here, starts at just £26,995. Put simply, a Volkswagen ID.3 or Renault Megane E-Tech Electric will cost at least £10,000 more than an equivalent MG4.

Frugal and fun

This SE version is powered by a 170hp motor, which propels the car to 62mph in 7.7 seconds. Torque delivery is instantaneous, making for peppy real-world performance. Wet roundabouts can remind you of the MG4’s rear-wheel-drive setup, however, should you get too confident with the accelerator pedal.

Despite steering that feels light regardless of the driving mode chosen, the MG4 reacts quickly and can be placed with precision. It’s genuinely engaging and fun to thread through a series of bends. A firm ride is the only downside, but the impressive body control makes it worthwhile.

In SE trim, the MG EV is equipped with a 51kWh battery pack, with official figures suggesting the ability to cover 218 miles when fully charged. SE Long Range and Trophy versions come with a larger 64kWh battery, boosting potential range to 281 miles. The big battery also increases power output to 200hp, although the extra weight offsets most of this.

Back to basics

Even the MG4’s standard 51kWh battery offers a longer range than alternatives such as the Vauxhall Mokka-e. Rapid-charging speeds of up to 135kW are possible, meaning it can be replenished from 10-80 percent battery capacity in 39 minutes. Long Range models require just 35 minutes.

The infotainment system is a gentle reminder of the MG4’s budget status, with small text and unintuitive menus. A 10.25-inch touchscreen controls most functions, with a row of buttons beneath for the climate control. A 7.0-inch digital driver’s display is also standard, with steering wheel toggles to tweak the various settings.

The MG4’s minimalist interior looks good from a distance, but the materials used don’t always stand up to closer scrutiny. The floating shelf for the gear selector, for example, is unlikely to have any premium brands worried.

Ticking the boxes

MG does offer a comprehensive list of standard equipment, however. LED headlights and LED tail lights, rear parking sensors, lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control are all included. Trophy models benefit from satellite navigation, wireless smartphone charging and a surround-view camera. A seven-year or 80,000-mile warranty is generous, too.

A 363-litre boot is only slightly less spacious than the Volkswagen ID.3. There is room to accommodate four adults onboard, with rear headroom notably better than a Renault Megane E-Tech.

It all makes for a very well-rounded family EV. Beyond some cheap interior materials, the MG4 is hard to fault. It’s also a true bargain in a world where everything suddenly seems very expensive. Time to believe the hype.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research

PRICE: From £26,995

POWER: 170hp

0-62MPH: 7.7sec

TOP SPEED: 100mph

BATTERY SIZE: 51kWh

ELECTRIC RANGE: 218miles