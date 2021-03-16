Volkswagen to cut costs as chip shortage eats into electric car sales

Volkswagen is on a path to cut costs in its bid to raise profit margins over the next few years, the carmaker said this morning ahead of its annual results release.

The news followed the recent chip shortage which saw 100,000 cars lost in production, a major blow to the company’s ambitions for electric mobility expansion.

The shortages are set to hinder the carmakers goal to double deliveries of electric vehicles and drive vehicle production numbers up to 1m in 2021.

Read more: Wizz Air’s largest investor sells £400m stake in carrier

Preferred shares in the world’s second-largest carmaker rose by five per cent, its highest since 2015, boosting market valuation to over €116bn, the company said this morning.

“Our good performance in 2020, a year dominated by crisis, will give us momentum for accelerating our transformation,” chief executive Herbert Diess said.

Volkswagen unveiled plans on Monday for around six battery cell plants in Europe, to expand infrastructure for charging electric vehicles.

Read more: Shares in events firm Ascential slump as pandemic sparks hefty loss

The carmaker has a target for an operating margin of seven to eight per cent by 2025, forecasting a five to 6.5 per cent margin by the end of this year.

To achieve its target margin, Volkswagen has pledged to lower fixed costs by €2bn by 2023.