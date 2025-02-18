New Spectre Black Badge is the most powerful Rolls-Royce ever

Rolls-Royce has unveiled a new, performance-focused Black Badge version of its electric Spectre coupe.

The Black Badge arrives in response to unprecedented customer demand, as the British company prepares to invest £300 million in its Goodwood headquarters.

Chris Brownridge, chief executive at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “Black Badge Spectre is one of the clearest statements of power and purpose we have ever made. It has been created in the image of our boldest and most audacious clients, with meticulous attention to detail”.

Inspired by club culture

Rolls-Royce’s first electric Black Badge model has been treated to a stealthy, slightly sinister makeover. All the exterior brightwork has a darkened finish, instead of being polished chrome, while the new 23-inch five-spoke alloy wheels can optionally be painted black.

The Spectre’s dramatic illuminated ‘Pantheon’ grille can be backlit in a variety of colours. Your chosen shade can then be matched with the illuminated sill tread plates.

Rolls-Royce has developed a distinctive new paint colour specifically for the Spectre Black Badge. Vapour Violet was inspired by the ‘neon ambience of 1980s and 1990s club culture’ – a favoured reference point for Black Badge customers, apparently.

For those who prefer something more subtle, there is a virtually unlimited paint palette. Buyers can choose from 44,000 ‘standard’ colours, or they can commission a bespoke, one-off shade.

Inside the Spectre Black Badge

The dark-and-moody theme continues inside the Rolls-Royce Spectre, including on the hand-crafted fascia panel.

This incorporates an infinity symbol (associated with historical water-speed records), along with some 5,500 separate illuminated ‘stars’.

A ‘Technical Fibre’ trim finish also features on the Spectre Black Badge, using carbon and metal thread on a Black Bolivar wood base. Sandwiched between layers of carbon fibre, six layers of lacquer are used to provide a deep, three-dimensional effect.

The Spectre’s digital instrument panel offers a choice of five different colour themes. The infinity symbol is also stitched into the leather-trimmed ‘waterfall’ that separates the rear seats.

Engage Infinity Mode

Look closely, and the sportiest Spectre has an infinity symbol on its steering wheel, too. When this button is pressed, it switches the car into Infinity mode, summoning the full 659 horsepower from two electric motors.

With over 100hp more than a regular Spectre, it makes this Black Badge the most powerful road-going Rolls-Royce ever created.

Want to make a quick getaway? A Spirited mode, engaged by pressing the brake and throttle pedals when the car is stationary, acts as a form of launch control. It permits the e-motors to deploy a thumping 793lb ft of torque in one hit.

Launched off the line in a ‘Spirited’ fashion, the Spectre Black Badge can accelerate from 0-60mph in just 4.1 seconds.

Spectre Black Badge: Speed in near-silence

This ability to provide extreme performance in short bursts was informed by studying data from how existing Black Badge owners drive their cars.

Rolls-Royce has also made upgrades to the Spectre’s steering and suspension, ensuring the hefty Black Badge has road manners to match its performance.

A select few Rolls-Royce owners were chosen to test a small fleet of secret Spectre Black Badge prototypes, giving them the earliest access to the new car.

Available to order now, the Black Badge is likely to boost demand for the Spectre, which was the best-selling Rolls-Royce in Europe during 2024.

• John Redfern writes for Motoring Research