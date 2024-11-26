New Power set to turn heads for resurgent Chang

Michael Chang (right) saddles New Power who won twice over course and distance at the end of last season.

TRAINER Michael Chang has not had much luck in recent times but can get a change of fortune when NEW POWER takes his chance in division one of the Edinburgh Handicap (1.10pm) over six furlongs.

The stable has had a quiet time this month following a flying start to the season which saw them achieve half a dozen winners and numerous places.

Chang, who will always be fondly associated with globe-trotting Rich Tapestry, who won in both the US and Dubai 10 years ago, looks to have found a great opportunity for this son of Swiss Ace to return to winning form.

The four-year-old ended last season in a blaze of glory with two convincing victories over the course and distance and looks sure to progress further.

Unfortunately, New Power needed knee surgery in June and was kept off the track for a couple of months to recover.

Returning to the track in September, there was plenty to like about his encouraging effort behind in-form Spicy Gold, and he then bettered that performance when fourth behind the same horse, as well as Storming Dragon and Beauty Destiny, the following month.

Both the second and third have given that form a major boost by subsequently winning recently, which suggests the form is the best on show.

Chang’s galloper was an eye-catcher when trialling as a prep for this contest and will now strip in peak condition.

With Angus Chung in the saddle, claiming a valuable three-pound allowance, he has everything going for him and with his renowned early speed from the gate, he should be in the right place from the off and prove hard to beat.

