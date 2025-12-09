New British Cycling firm seeking equity and investment partners

Oakwell Sports Advisory has been engaged by British Cycling

Key Hundred team adviser Oakwell Sports Advisory has been engaged by British Cycling as a new firm actively seeks “strategic equity and investment partners”.

British Cycling Ventures has been formed to “supercharge commercial growth and target long term strategic investment” in the two-wheeled sport.

Oakwell, who advised on The Sun Group’s acquisition of Hundred team Northern Superchargers, will work with the organisation to “leverage IP and maximise commercial opportunities”.

It comes after the successful launch of track and field and UK Athletics’ Athletic Ventures, which worked with the London Marathon and other partners to deliver the London Athletics Meet in front of 55,000 people at West Ham United’s London Stadium.

The UK will be graced with the Grand Depart of the 2027 Tour de France, while the sport is looking to generate a stronger return on the Tour of Britain series.

British Cycling’s chief commercial officer, Daren Henry, will head up the venture. He said that the “launch of British Cycling Ventures is a landmark moment for our organisation and a transformative step for British sport,” adding that, “we have a dedicated commercial engine designed to elevate cycling’s reach, create unforgettable experiences for riders and fans, and build sustainable growth far beyond our traditional horizons”.

Oakwell reportedly advised on a LionCap Global approach for a stake in rugby league’s Super League earlier this year amid rival interest from Australia’s National Rugby League.

“BCV will operate with its own management and executive team, with a further two new board members joining in 2026,” a statement read.

The sport has reportedly seen a near-300 per cent increase in the revenue generated from commercial means in the last two years.

“To accelerate the growth of the new venture, British Cycling Ventures has appointed Oakwell Sports Advisory as its exclusive advisor to identify and secure a strategic investment partner,” a statement concluded. “BCV is now actively seeking strategic equity and investment partners.”