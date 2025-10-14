Super League closing on external investment as Ashes loom

The Rugby Football League is closing in on private equity investment for the Super League despite hopes of an injection from the Australian NRL collapsing.

NRL chief executive Peter V’landys had said he would hold informal discussions with supportive Super League clubs during this month’s Ashes between England and Australia, but it appears that the option for the world’s biggest league to invest in the northern hemisphere’s premier competition is off the table.

The Guardian reports that US investment vehicle LionCap Global has made an approach, while there have been discussions with the London-based Oakwell Sports Advisory.

A Rugby League Commercial spokesperson said: “One of the workstreams emanating from the Strategic Review held earlier this year has been to explore recapitalisation of the sport, including the Super League.

“While we won’t confirm any individual discussions, there are multiple interested parties. This process is ongoing, and the outstanding events of the last weekend showed again what a good investment proposition the sport of Rugby League represents.”

Super League investment

Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington – who is heading to London next month to help the Broncos with Australian-led investment – previously said all discussions surrounding proposed NRL investment should be heard out, while Warrington Wolves chief Karl Fitzpatrick previously told City AM that any investment in the competition could not lead to Super Rugby being used as a feeder league for its Australian equivalent.

Super Rugby enjoyed its highest attendance for a grand final since 2017 last weekend when Hull KR beat Wigan to become the first new name on the trophy in 21 years.

Over 800,000 watched the grand final across both Sky Sports and BBC television, achieving the highest audience share for the showpiece match in Super League history.

The Ashes begin at the end of the month at Wembley Stadium before Tests in Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium and Headingley in Leeds.