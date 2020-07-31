Natwest sinks to a loss as it sets aside £2.9bn for bad loans

Natwest sunk to a pre-tax loss of £770m in the first half of the year as it set aside billions of pounds in anticipation of loans turning sour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The banking group – known as RBS until earlier this month – took a hit of £2.86bn in the first half to cover expected loan losses. That was up from £323m in the same period a year earlier.

The figures

Natwest swung to an operating loss before tax of £770m in the six months ending 30 June. That was down from £2.69bn in the same period a year earlier.

That took it to a basic loss per share of 5.8p from positive earnings of 16.9p in the first half of 2019.

Its impairment losses – money set aside to cover bad loans – rose to £2.86bn in the first half.

The bulk of that came in the second quarter, when Natwest put £2.06bn to one side compared to £802m in the first quarter. It was higher than analysts’ estimates of £1.7bn.

The lender’s return on tangible equity, a key measure of bank profitability, slumped to minus 4.4 per cent in the first half. That was down from 12.1 per cent a year earlier.

Natwest’s net interest margin, another key health indicator, fell to 1.78 per cent from 2.04 per cent.

Why it’s interesting

All UK banks have been hit hard by coronavirus. It has led to a record economic slowdown and therefore is likely to cause a spike in loan losses. But it has also seen the Bank of England slash interest rates to record lows, limiting profitability.

Natwest today said it expects the total impairment charges for the year to be in the range of £3.5-4.5bn. Both Lloyds and Barclays also set aside hefty sums for loan losses this week.

The lender, which changed its name from RBS earlier this month, is still 62 per cent owned by the taxpayer after the financial crisis.

What Natwest said

In its outlook, Natwest warned that high levels of risks could further hurt the bank this year.

“The impacts of Covid-19 on the economy and the mitigating benefits of government support schemes remain uncertain and could result in changes to our financial results in upcoming periods,” it said.

Natwest chief executive Alison Rose said: “Our performance in the first half of the year has been significantly impacted by the challenges and uncertainty our economy continues to face as a result of Covid-19.”

“However, Natwest Group has a robust capital position, underpinned by a resilient, capital generative and well diversified business.”