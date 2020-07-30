Lloyds swings to loss as it sets aside extra £2.4bn for bad loans

UK banking giant Lloyds swung to a £600m pre-tax loss for the first half of the year today as coronavirus cost it an extra £2.4bn.

The provision for loan losses was bigger than the £1.5bn analysts had anticipated. It took total provisions for the first half of the year to £3.8bn.

That saw Lloyds’ shares fall 5.6 per cent to 26.7p in early trading as the UK economy-exposed bank missed analyst expectations.

The figures

Lloyds took a rare pre-tax loss of £602m in the six months to 30 June. That was down from a profit of £2.9bn in the same period a year earlier.

It posted a statutory profit after tax of £19m, however, due to tax credits resulting from its losses and changes to the UK tax system.

That resulted in a loss per share of 0.3p, down from earnings per share of 2.7p in the first six months of 2019.

However, the bank improved its capital CET1 ratio – a key measure of financial resilience. It rose 0.6 percentage points year on year to 14.6 per cent.

But its Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE), a measure of its profitability, plunged to just 0.1 per cent – a drop of 11.4 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

Lloyds’ net interest income fell 11 per cent to £5.48bn, partly reflecting the Bank of England’s move to slash interest rates to record lows.

Like all UK banks Lloyds is not paying a dividend until further notice following pressure from the Bank of England. It said that “no shareholder distributions will be undertaken in 2020”.

Why it’s interesting

Lloyds is particularly exposed to the state of the UK economy, and its shares have halved since the February stock market collapse.

Today’s huge swing to a loss comes after it set an extra £2.4bn aside to deal with bad loans from the coronavirus crisis, even more than Barclays’ £1.6bn yesterday.

While Barclays relied on its investment banking arm to maintain a profit, Lloyds had no such fortune and saw shares sink in early trading.

Shore Capital today said the British bank had “fallen well short of consensus expectations”.

Lloyds Bank’s share price has more than halved since the coronavirus crisis hit the UK in February

“This is primarily due to much higher than expected impairments as the group has adjusted its macroeconomic assumptions to reflect a more challenging outlook,” it said.

“This just adds fuel for the bears and provides little in the way of short-term catalyst for those willing to try and look through the cycle. We expect full year consensus to move down and the shares to weaken further this morning, but would view this as a buying opportunity for those willing to look through the short-term hiatus.”

Donald Brown, senior investment manager at Brewin Dolphin, said Lloyds’ fundamentals are strong. But he warned the bank’s exposure to the UK economy could cost it in the current environment.

“The bank is well capitalised and strong liquidity and increased customer deposits mean it has the opportunity to lend into the recovery, with the potential to underpin longer-term growth,” Brown said.

“Of all the major banks, Lloyds is most exposed to the performance of the UK economy which brings with it its own set of challenges – not least the influence of Brexit, which is still taking shape in the background. Nevertheless, the underlying tone of the statement is gloomy, as the bank seeks a new CEO to guide the group forward.”

What Lloyds said

Lloyds’ coronavirus costs were even worse than Barclays’, it revealed this week, but while Barclays’ investment arm helped it stay in profit, Lloyds sank to a £600m loss (Getty Images)

Lloyds’s results said that there have been early signs of recovery in the group’s core markets. In particular, it said, in the consumer spending and the housing market.

But it added: “The outlook remains highly uncertain and the impact of lower rates and economic fragility will continue for at least the rest of the year.”

It said total impairments this year are expected to be between £4.5bn and £5.5bn as a result of coronavirus.

Lloyds chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said: “The impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the first half of 2020 has been profound on the way we live our lives and on the global economy.”

“Although the outlook is uncertain, the group’s financial strength and business model allow us to help Britain recover and play our part in returning our country to prosperity.”

