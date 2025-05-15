Naples, Italy to host 2027 America’s Cup with PM Meloni backing

Naples in Italy will host the 38th America’s Cup after holders New Zealand were unable to stage the sailing regatta in their own country.

The Aotearoa government rejected attempts by Emirates Team New Zealand after the Kiwis won the last event in Barcelona, beating Sir Ben Ainslie and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s challenger Britannia.

“While the significant economic benefits of hosting the America’s Cup and other major events are well proven, such as €1.034b ($1.9b NZD) of economic benefits in Barcelona in 2024, we understand there are other priorities for the New Zealand Government right now,” a team statement read at the time.

Italy has instead been picked to host both the round robin regatta and the final itself, in the shadow of Mount Vesuvius.

The bid has the backing of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as well as regional government and partners.

An Italian team reached the final of the 2021 competition but only squadrons from the US, New Zealand and Switzerland have won the trophy.

America’s Cup in Italy

“For the first time ever the Louis Vuitton Cup and Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Match will be sailed in Italy, a country with one of the most colourful and enthusiastic America’s Cup histories,” a statement read.

“In 2027, the world will look to Italy and specifically to Naples, the capital of the Campania region in Italy, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most ancient cities in Europe, as it becomes the Host City for the world’s oldest international sports trophy.

“The fight for the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup will take place under the watchful shadow of Mt Vesuvius and just off the waterfront of the vibrant city. With a proud heritage and rich history, Italy and Naples offer the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup an unparalleled experience that one way or another is certain to add to the myth, obsession, rivalry and innovation of the America’s Cup.”

But this regatta’s British entry will not feature Ratcliffe or Ineos. Ainslie and Ratcliffe divorced after the 2024 edition before the petrochemicals billionaire withdrew from the 38th America’s Cup, citing issues with Ainslie slowing down boat development to a degree an entry was no longer worth it.