Myprotein seals new licencing partnership with Greencore

Leading online sports nutrition brand Myprotein has entered a new partnership with convenience food producer Greencore to introduce a new food on-the-go range.

The collaboration will expand Myprotein’s presence in offline retail channels, through its availability in both Sainsbury’s supermarkets and convenience stores.

The partnership grows the nutrition brand’s ambition to boost its offline and licencing presence, through accelerating its expansion into the convenience channel.

The deal marks yet another licencing agreement for the brand, who entered have entered partnerships with Muller, supermarket Iceland and Jimmy’s Coffee, which led to over 43m Myprotein retail sales in 2025.

THG, the London listed firm behind the fitness supplement brand, reported strong growth in its Nutrition arm in its latest set of results, with revenue increasing 12.2 per cent.

The FTSE 250 group’s share price rose 1.6 per cent in morning trading to 36.08 pence.

THG plc was the owner of City AM until its Ingenuity division demerged from the wider group at the start of 2025.

Meeting consumer demand

Neil Mistry, chief executive of THG Nutrition, said: “This collaboration is another step in Myprotein’s global leadership across sports nutrition, adding Greencore’s expertise in creating and distributing fresh, on-the-go food to our growing list of partners.

“The range builds on the demand of GLP-1 consumers, along with trends towards cleaner nutrition combined with protein-rich foods and snacks.”

Mistry also noted that the brand is on target to “significantly build” on its 2025 performance, expected to sell over 60m licensed products in 2026, up from from 43m.

Andy Parton, chief commercial officer of Greencore, also praised the partnership and its ability to meet consumer demand for healthier options.

Parton said: “This collaboration allows us to combine Greencore’s expertise in fresh, ready‑to‑eat food with one of the most recognisable brands in sports nutrition.

“We’re excited about the potential of this partnership and look forward to expanding the range together.”