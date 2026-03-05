Primark appoints Eoin Tonge as chief executive

Primark has appointed a new chief executive

Fast fashion juggernaut Primark has appointed a new chief executive, as the company looks to tighten its product offerings and bolster marketing firepower.

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) appointed Eoin Tonge permanent chief executive on Thursday, cementing him in the top job following his tenure as interim chief.

Tonge has served as a director of ABF since February 2023 and group finance director since April of that year, roles which he will continue to hold alongside his new position at Primark.

Prior to his time at ABF, he worked as chief financial and strategy officer at Marks & Spencer, where he was widely credited with helping steer the group through various challenges.

He was also reportedly in the running for the top job at M&S before ultimately losing out to Stuart Machin, and has also held senior roles at Greencore Group.

Tonge said: “My priorities are to strengthen Primark’s core customer proposition of disruptive value leadership, enhance our digital engagement, pursue international growth and drive greater operational effectiveness and efficiency.”

Michael McLintock, chairman of ABF, noted that Tonge’s “understanding of the business combined with financial acumen” meant he has the right breadth of experience to “develop and grow Primark”.

Primark saw a slump in sales in its latest trading update, with ABF warning of a “difficult trading environment” which impacted consumer sentiment and footfall.

Chief commercial officer

Primark also confirmed the appointment of Filip Ekvall to the newly created role of chief commercial officer.

Ekvall will step into the job on 1 September 2026, reporting to Tonge, set to oversee product, retail, digital and customer functions in a bid to strengthen Primark’s consumer propositions.

The new commercial chief has spent the bulk of his retail career at the international fashion brand H&M, holding leadership positions across Europe, South Korea and the UK.

Since January 2025, Ekvall has served as chief executive of international outdoor retailer BRAV.

George Weston, chief executive of ABF, said that Ekvall’s appointment was an important step in taking the “fast-moving international business forward”.

Taking over

Tonge joined as chief executive on an interim basis in March 2025, following the departure of former chief executive Paul Marchant.

Merchant resigned from the company following an investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviour towards a female colleague.

The former boss admitted an “error of judgement”, with ABF saying Marchant accepted that his actions fell below expected standards.

It was not the first time ABF investigated Marchant’s conduct, with a “previous incident involving inappropriate communication” also confirmed to have been investigated by the group.

Marchant joined Primark as chief operating officer in 2009 and became chief executive later that year, taking over from Primark’s founder, Arthur Ryan, and overseeing the brand’s rapid UK and overseas expansion.

He previously worked for Debenhams, Topman, River Island and New Look.

Speaking on Tonge’s permanent appointment, Weston said: “Over the past year he has demonstrated the leadership, judgement and consumer insight needed to enable Primark to capture the significant opportunities ahead.

“The changes he is implementing are at an early stage but are already having a tangible benefit in a challenging environment. I am confident that under Eoin’s leadership Primark will deliver good progress against our long-term ambitions.”