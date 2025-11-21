My Wish looks on Express route to more Group Two glory

My Wish won the Hong Kong Classic Cup last season.

WHILE Romantic Warrior and Voyage Bubble may be putting their reputations on the line to be considered the best middle-distance galloper in the city, heir-apparent to their throne MY WISH lines up in the Group Two BOCHK Private Jockey Club Mile (8.15am).

The Mark Newnham-trained galloper had an impressive four-year-old campaign last season, including victory in the Classic Mile, and only missed out by a whisker in the Hong Kong Derby in March.

The son of Flying Artie has returned to action in a blaze of glory this season, winning in Group Three and Group Two company – both handicaps – but now faces his stiffest task to date.

He is up against some smart and experienced opposition, notably the likes of Red Lion, Galaxy Patch, Happy Together, Copartner Prance and improving Light Years Charm, and meets them on level weights.

There is no doubt the Newnham stable flag-bearer has always looked like a Group One winner waiting to happen, and his recent impressive trial when chasing home superstar Ka Ying Rising further improves the optimism about his chances.

With a favourable inside draw (four) indicating he is set for an ideal and trouble-free journey, there can be no excuses, and hopefully he can cement his place at next month’s LONGINES Hong Kong International Meeting.

Trainer John Size’s stop-start season continues, but it can only be a matter of time before the stable strike top form and make a charge up the trainers’ championship table.

Size will be hoping talented, but fragile Szeryng can successfully follow-up a recent victory in the Boc Credit Card Handicap (9.25am) over six furlongs, but of more interest is the stable’s BRILLIANT EXPRESS who seeks to score an overdue victory in the BOCHK Boc Pay+ Handicap (10.00am) over seven furlongs.

The son of Starspangledbanner shapes as if he is about to hit top form following a couple of encouraging efforts this season, notably when running on strongly in the closing stages despite racing along the slower side of the track when a close-up sixth on his last start.

With blinkers that he wore when winning a recent trial applied for the first time, the inside gate one an advantage, and being a three-time winner in the past over the course and distance, he has plenty in his favour.

POINTERS

My Wish 8.15am Sha Tin

Brilliant Express 10.00am Sha Tin