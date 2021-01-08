Music Feeds festival to fight food poverty following £1m Co-op donation

Co-op has organised a digital music festival in a bid to “turn up the volume” on the fight against food poverty, also donating £1m to charities.

The two-day festival Music Feeds, co-organised by CEverybody Belongs Here, will see a third of net profits being donated to FareShare, helping provide 2.5m meals to those in need.

Co-op boss Jo Whitfield said: “The pandemic has brought a sharper focus on issues such as food poverty and many in the music industry have seen their livelihoods disappear overnight because of lockdown restrictions.

“It’s right that we should lend our support and co-operate with musicians to raise awareness and raise funds for such vital causes. Hunger knows no borders, and neither should our response,” she added.

The festival also seeks to relieve pressure faced by those in the entertainments industry, which has been decimated by Covid-19, with two thirds of profits going to charities Help Musicians and Stagehand.

Ticket buyers are set to see Sam Smith, The Blossoms and Newton Faulkner who join over 40 international artists on 28 and 29 January.

Read more: Screenshot: Will Sunak save music festival season?