Chief exec of Co-op Food to take months off role to ‘spend more time’ with sons during exams

Co-op said it will offer affected employees an alternative role within the company

The boss of Co-op’s convenience food business is to temporarily step away from her role to help her sons through their exams.

Jo Whitfield, the chief executive of Co-op Food, will take time off for four months from May.

Day-to-day responsibilities will be taken on by group CEO Steve Murrells.

Co-op Food includes the operation of more than 2,600 convenience stores across the country, as well as wholesaler Nisa.

Whitfield said: “I always knew that this year would be a big year with my boys undertaking key exams. We decided as a family that in order to prepare for the inevitable pressure and emotional turmoil that would involve, that when the time came, I would look to spend more time with them to ease the challenge.

“I can take this time away reassured by the knowledge we have a strong food leadership team who will keep moving our Co-op forward, working with support and guidance from Steve Murrells, our Co-op CEO.”