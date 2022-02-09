Chief exec of Co-op Food to take months off role to ‘spend more time’ with sons during exams

By:

Co-op said it will offer affected employees an alternative role within the company

The boss of Co-op’s convenience food business is to temporarily step away from her role to help her sons through their exams. 

Jo Whitfield, the chief executive of Co-op Food, will take time off for four months from May.

Day-to-day responsibilities will be taken on by group CEO Steve Murrells.

Co-op Food includes the operation of more than 2,600 convenience stores across the country, as well as wholesaler Nisa.

Whitfield said: “I always knew that this year would be a big year with my boys undertaking key exams. We decided as a family that in order to prepare for the inevitable pressure and emotional turmoil that would involve, that when the time came, I would look to spend more time with them to ease the challenge.

“I can take this time away reassured by the knowledge we have a strong food leadership team who will keep moving our Co-op forward, working with support and guidance from Steve Murrells, our Co-op CEO.”

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.