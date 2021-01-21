Glastonbury 2021 cancelled for second year running due to coronavirus

Glastonbury has been cancelled for the second year running due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers confirmed today.

The iconic music festival was scrapped last year due to the outbreak of Covid-19, with tickets automatically rolled over to 2021.

But this year’s event will also not go ahead due to continued restrictions in place to halt the spread of the virus.

“With great regret we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us,” said organisers Michael and Emily Eavis in a joint statement.

“In spite of efforts to move heaven and earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down.”

Festival goers who secured a ticket in October 2019 will be able to roll over their £50 deposit to next year.

The festival, held at Worthy Farm in Somerset, was due to celebrate its 50th anniversary last year.

Headliners Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar were among hundreds of famous acts due to take to the stage.

But it has now been forced to endure two consecutive fallow years — a break usually taken at five-year intervals to allow the site to recover.

Speculation about whether Glastonbury would go ahead this year broke out on social media earlier this month after Spice Girls singer Mel B claimed it had been cancelled.

Eavis was forced to issue a statement saying that no decision had been made.

Festival organisers and MPs have urged the government to launch a new insurance scheme to help save this year festival’s season.

Event organisers have warned that even if restrictions are lifted in the summer, they are unable to proceed with costly planning until they have secured insurance.

With the commercial market not expected to provide Covid-related cover until next year at the earliest, festivals are relying on the creation of a government-backed scheme.

However, the cancellation of Glastonbury — the titan of the UK music festival calendar — could spell bad news for the wider industry.

Industry bosses have warned that many smaller festivals could disappear permanently if they are forced to cancel again this year.

