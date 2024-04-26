Clarks chief executive steps away after two years at shoe seller to

Jon Ram has been on the job at the historic Somerset-headquartered company since April 2022.

The chief executive of shoe retailer Clarks has resigned after two years in the role, City A.M can reveal.

Jon Ram has been on the job at the historic Somerset-headquartered company since April 2022, having previously been group president of global activewear, at Hanesbrands in the US.

He has also served in several senior roles at New Balance and the NBA.

In a statement, Clarks said Ram had decided to leave the company to “pursue other opportunities”.

The business added that an interim executive committee would be formed to lead the firm until a new chief executive is appointed.

A spokesperson said: “Clarks announces that CEO Jon Ram has made a decision to leave the company to pursue other opportunities.

“Clarks thanks Jon for his leadership and contribution to Clarks over the last two years.

“To ensure continuity in the leadership of the company, Clarks chairman Colin Li and other directors will form an interim executive committee to lead the business, pending a new CEO appointment.”

Clarks is due to file its accounts for 2023 by the end of September this year.

For 2022, the company posted a turnover of £502.8m, down from £511.9m, while its pre-tax profits increased from £12.7m to £29.9m.

Clarks was founded in 1825 and is majority-owned by Viva Goods Company.

Speaking in 2022 when his appointment as CEO was announced, Ram said: “Clarks is an iconic brand with a rich history in shoe-making craftsmanship, expertise and sustainability.

“It is truly an honour to be given the opportunity to lead the Clarks business and work with such a talented team.

“Significant progress has been made in the last year and my focus is on taking the company to the next level of growth and success.

“We have a lot to do, and I am excited to begin the journey.”