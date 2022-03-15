Clarks appoints ex-New Balance boss as new CEO

Shoe seller Clarks has appointed an ex-New Balance boss as its new chief executive officer.

Jonathan Ram will join the retailer in April 2022.

Ram’s last gig was group president of global activewear at Hanes Brands and previously spent 16 years at New Balance.

Clarks chairman Colin Li, said: “I am pleased to welcome Jon to Clarks as our new CEO. He brings significant global experience and understanding of the footwear and apparel market. In the last year Clarks has implemented a focused turnaround strategy designed to protect the future of the business, and to build a foundation for sustainable growth in the years ahead.

“This has resulted in an improved financial position. With the appointment of Jon as CEO we now look forward to a new phase where we will focus on growing our business in current and new markets and channels, and Jon will take a leading role in taking Clarks to the next level.”

Ram added: “Clarks is an iconic brand with a rich history in shoe making craftsmanship, expertise and sustainability. It is truly an honour to be given the opportunity to lead the Clarks business and work with such a talented team. Significant progress has been made in the last year and my focus is on taking the company to the next level of growth and success. We have a lot to do, and I am excited to begin the journey.”