Meet the founder using disability to his advantage as a business leader

Martyn Sibley, co-founder and chief executive of specialist disability and inclusion marketing agency Purple Goat.

Ambition A.M. takes a look at how founders can use their disability to their advantage, with some firsthand insight from Martyn Sibley, co-founder and chief executive of specialist disability and inclusion marketing agency Purple Goat.

This week, we spotlight Martyn Sibley, co-founder and chief executive at Purple Goat, the specialist disability and inclusion marketing agency using social media to unlock the power of the disabled community.

The social entrepreneur knows firsthand what it takes to start a business with a disability, and now he tells Ambition A.M. what he’s learned along the way.

What has been your biggest accomplishment?

As a disability change-maker, I’m very aware of not encouraging the ‘triumph over tragedy’ narrative. Having Spinal Muscular Atrophy, which means I use a power wheelchair and require 24/7 care for many physical tasks, hasn’t ever felt like a tragedy.

In fact, my lived experience of disability has provided many amazing adventures alongside the challenges, such as travelling the world, earning my MA in marketing, starting two businesses, and being voted as one of Britain’s most influential disabled people.

But in a business sense, my biggest accomplishment would be my current venture Purple Goat, the world’s only disability-led, disability-focused marketing agency, and part of WPP’s media investment company Groupm.

Disability in media and advertising is often an afterthought — despite the vast spending power of the disabled community, this strategic element is often missed.

We’re closing the representation gap by bringing in the lived experience of disability to our creative and bringing along brands who want a return whilst making a difference.

Has your disability influenced your approach to entrepreneurship and business strategy?

Absolutely. Having required care support assistive technology and faced lots of societal barriers (steps, prejudice and discrimination), you hone many skills that are transferable into the workplace.

I knew my life experiences gave me unique skills in creative thinking, problem-solving, collaboration, and a different perspective on things.

It also made me realise there was a real market for disability-focused or disability-led businesses, especially in the media industry.

So, in many obvious ways, my disability has of course, influenced my entrepreneurship because it has driven me to create a business such as Purple Goat, whereby more than 50% of our staff identify as disabled.

We say to our clients and prospects, ‘Nothing about us without us,’ and we truly mean that because we not only help encourage them to crush outdated misconceptions and fears around disability, but we also do this for ourselves as an inclusive business and employer.

What is one thing you wish you knew before embarking on your entrepreneurial journey?

I don’t think I appreciated just how hard going it was going to be, the amount of sustained effort that would be needed, and how many different difficult challenges would come at me.

I’m not sure I would have wanted to know in case it scared me off, but I am very glad I stuck with it.

On a more positive note, it was hard to imagine how exhilarating, sociable and fulfilling it would be, too, alongside knowing everything always seems to work out for the best.

Why are role models still important?

I did know quite a lot about the entrepreneurial journey (at least theoretically) before I started from the many books and films I consumed. I’ve always admired change makers, mavericks, and disruptors, not only in business but also in politics and society.

Growing up and aspiring to make a positive dent in the universe, role models gave me inspiration, maps and frameworks by which to follow. Due to lots of reasons we’re fixing now, I didn’t really have any disabled role models.

To take an example from my industry, many people wouldn’t know that only 0.06% of all ads showcase disability, despite almost a quarter of Brits today having a disability. So, I think role models are still hugely important, but more importantly we need more role models who reflect our personal lived experience as the world is changing.

What will shape the future of your company and the industry at large?

The more that people and societal culture feel less scared of difference and understand that inclusion is genuinely better for everyone, that’s when my passion for disability inclusion and all other social challenges will be solved.

In a more nuts and bolts business way, still remembering the above point, when brands understand diversity and disability are not only the right thing to do but a huge driver of business growth, they’ll put more budget to disability representation in marketing.

This will provide them with true business results, us with a massively growing agency, and disabled influencers and content creators with a whole load of economic opportunities. Not to forget, it also creates a new cohort of role models for the next generation of disabled people.