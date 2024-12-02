Polling giant Ipsos eyes up Kantar Media in potential £1bn deal

Ipsos is one of the largest polling companies operating in the UK. Photo credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Global polling giant Ipsos has confirmed it is considering a potential acquisition of TV ratings business Kantar Media in a deal that could be valued around £1bn.

It comes as Ipsos goes up against a number of rival bids from private equity firms looking to expand into the market data sector, according to reports.

Ipsos has said the discussions for a potential acquisition are “in line with the company’s strategy” when it comes to considering investment opportunities that “strengthen its market position”.

However, it made clear that there will be no guarantee any offer will be made, or accepted.

Ipsos will not provide any further comment, and plans to provide further communication as discussions progress.

Read more Ipsos Mori: Profit rises for UK General Election polling giant

Kantar Media conducts analyses of media across a range of channels, while also managing the UK’s TV audience measurement system, known as Barb, to give ratings data to the industry.

It employs around 4,000 people and sits within a group that measures companies’ market shares and consultants on branding.

It is jointly owned by FTSE 100 advertising giant WPP and private equity firm Bain Capital.

Earlier this month, a report in The Sunday Times suggested a number of private equity firms had their eyes on Kantar Media, including London-based Triton Partners and Cinven, in a sale process reportedly being led by Bain.

It is a move that could pave the way for a multibillion-pound sale of the wider Kantar Group.

Neither Triton Partners nor Cinven responded to initial requests for comment by City AM.