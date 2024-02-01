The Lilac Review launched to ‘unlock’ barriers facing disabled entrepreneurs

Victoria Jenkins, chief executive and founder of adaptive fashion brand Unhidden and co-chair of the Lilac Review

A two-year independent review into the challenges facing disabled entrepreneurs has surfaced following concerns over a lack of support and opportunity within the community.

Backed by the UK Government, the Lilac Review — similar in style to that of the female entrepreneurship-focused Rose Review — will investigate the barriers disabled entrepreneurs face, who collectively account for a quarter of the UK’s small business population.

Conversations sparked following Small Business Britain’s Disability and Entrepreneurship report in March, which expressed the need for collective societal support and greater awareness of issues facing disabled entrepreneurs.

The report, in partnership with Lloyds Banking Group, uncovered that 60 per cent of disabled founders did not receive any support on their start-up ventures.

Small Business Britain, one of the leading support groups behind the launch, estimates the review will “unlock” £230bn in business turnover, as disabled entrepreneurs are said to only represent 8.6 per cent of UK small business turnover as is.

Victoria Jenkins, chief executive and founder of adaptive fashion brand Unhidden and co-chair of the Lilac Review, said: “The contribution of the disabled community to society is so much higher than people are made aware of.

“To be able to help remove some, or all of, the barriers that are impacting us is a lifelong mission of mine and so many others.

“We are also worth more than what we can, or can’t, contribute from a financial respect and I hope to highlight that as well over the next two years, alongside powerful and important voices in the community.”

The Lilac Review, once published, will include a “call to action” for a “positive” change in accessibility and inclusion, with a list of recommendations for support.

Minister for Disabled People and co-chair of the Lilac Review, Mims Davies MP, said it is “paramount” that disabled entrepreneurs receive the opportunity to “succeed and thrive”.

She continued: “I’m delighted to be co-chairing the Lilac Review, which will help us make sure the UK is the best place to do business and to be a disabled entrepreneur – where your ideas and endeavours will be supported.”