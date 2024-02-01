Small Business Council formed to give SMEs a ‘voice’ in Government, Badenoch says

The new Small Business Council gives SMEs a “voice at the table”, meaning they will be represented within Government, Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said.

New efforts to expand the growth of Britain’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are underway as the Government today announced the formation of a Small Business Council and an update to the Help to Grow website.

During the SME panel hosted by Rishi Sunak in Downing Street with over 70 small business figures on Thursday, the Prime Minister expressed his “enormous respect” for the entrepreneurial community, adding that it is his “job” to help SMEs succeed.

The Help to Grow website changes will make it a “one-stop shop” for entrepreneurs on the hunt for information they may need to start or scale their business, according to the Department for Business and Trade.

Website updates include sought-after resources and Help to Grow management courses that were announced in the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement.

Badenoch said: “Small businesses are the lifeblood of our local communities and drive the UK’s economy, supporting jobs and wages across the country.

“This new council will mean SMEs have a clear voice at the table and we can deliver on the key needs for business.

“We are taking action to ensure that they have the support, tools and guidance they need to thrive – because when small businesses succeed, the UK succeeds.”

The announcements come on the same day as the launch of the Lilac Review, a two-year independent review backed by the Government to shed light on the challenges facing disabled entrepreneurs.

Small Business Minister Kevin Hollinrake, who is co-chairing the review, said: “I know first-hand how important small businesses are, but I also understand some of the barriers they face to start up or grow their existing firm.

“Which is why I’m proud of the work we’re doing as government to really tackle some of the burning issues SMEs face on a daily basis – only then can we help boost jobs and grow the economy.”