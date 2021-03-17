More Stars on show at Cheltenham

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

BOOKMAKERS all over the land will be desperate to get Envoi Allen beaten in the opening Marsh Novices’ Chase (1.20pm) after the successes of Shishkin in the Sporting Life Arkle and Monkfish in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase.

The unbeaten Irish superstar is the final leg of plenty of short-priced trebles and I expect the 4/7 on offer with Fitzdares to come under pressure.

Envoi Allen will surely make it a perfect 12 out of 12 and in the process record a third successive Cheltenham Festival victory after his Champion Bumper and Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle glories.

However, I am going to chance my arm on one each-way at a monster price to hit the frame or better.

DARVER STAR finished third in last year’s Champion Hurdle and things have not yet gone to plan for him this season.

In fact, nothing has gone to plan for his trainer Gavin Cromwell this campaign with his yard hit by sickness for the bulk of it.

They seemed to have turned the corner now though and with the ground drying out, Darver Star may well be the value to hit the frame at 33/1 with Fitzdares.

I expect him to be ridden cold by Jonathan Moore and he could easily pounce late on for a place on the podium.

The Irish domination of this meeting may continue into the Pertemps Final (1.55pm), although the home team headed by the likes of Imperial Alcazar and Champagne Platinum may have something to say about that.

THE BOSSES OSCAR represents last season’s winning connections and was an unlucky running on fifth in last year’s Martin Pipe Conditional Hurdle.

He has improved since stepping up in trip and this race has been the plan for some time since finishing second at Leopardstown over Christmas.

If there is a concern it is his handicap mark as he lined up at this meeting rated 138 12 months ago and now tackles life from nearly a stone higher.

Young jockey Jordan Gainford takes off a valuable seven pounds and I’m convinced he is still the one to beat at around 6/1.

Another Irish raider who sneaked in at the last minute as a first reserve is MILLINER for that all-conquering Henry De Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore partnership.

The eight-year-old should relish the trip and drying ground and could go well off his feather weight at 14/1 with Fitzdares.

POINTERS

Darver Star e/w 1.20pm Cheltenham (Thursday)

The Bosses Oscar e/w 1.55pm Cheltenham (Thursday)

Milliner ew 1.55pm Cheltenham (Thursday)