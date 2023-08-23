Moracana can strike in Galtres for Lavery and the Irish

Moracana is set to represent Sheila Lavery and Robbie Colgan in the Listed Galtres Stakes

IRISH-trained runners have done well in the Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes (4.10pm) in recent years, winning two of the last four renewals and I fancy they could add another success today.

After 11 career starts, Sheila Lavery’s MORACANA doesn’t have the scope for progression of some of her more lightly raced rivals, but she is a tough and consistent mare that always gives her best.

She’s shown a high level of form in three starts this season, winning the Listed Noblesse Stakes at Cork on her reappearance and then twice running with credit at the Curragh and Ascot.

That last effort came at the Royal meeting in the hugely competitive Duke of Edinburgh Stakes, and it’s one that can be marked up as she had to switch several times when attempting to weave a passage from the rear.

She ultimately finished fifth, beaten only three lengths, and the form has worked out with the third placed Live Your Dream going on to land a valuable handicap since.

Whether she wants ground quite this quick remains to be seen, but it’s not hard to see her running another big race and at 7/1 she makes plenty of each-way appeal.

In an open looking race, it looks a good opportunity to play a few selections in a World Pool Quinella.

SEA THEME is certainly an intriguing runner after only two starts.

She won in great style on her second start at Doncaster and despite her inexperience must be respected hailing from the William Haggas yard that do so well at this meeting.

Harry Eustace’s MAKINMEDOIT shaped well when staying on for third over 10 furlongs in Listed company last time and this step up in trip could be just what she needs.

POINTERS

Moracana e/w 4.10pm York

Moracana, Sea Theme, Makinmedoit

(World Pool Quinella) 4.10pm York