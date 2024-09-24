Moore’s d’Or can strike gold at Newmarket

Jockey Ryan Moore is yet to win the Cambridgeshire.

THIS weekend’s big puzzle to solve is the Cambridgeshire (3:40pm).

Only one favourite has obliged in the last decade, while we’ve had a 50/1 winner and two at 40/1.

There’s often a likeable, unexposed three-year-old in the line-up that attracts plenty of ante-post support, and this year is no different with Roi De France the fashionable 7/1 favourite.

Hailing from the Gosden stable, who have won this race a record five times, the son of Sea The Stars arrives here with a profile that’s sure to have the handicapper a little hot under the collar.

After just two runs in novice company at Windsor and then a slightly unlucky second on his handicap debut at Yarmouth, it’s impossible to gauge his level at this stage and he could be ridiculously well-in, just like the Gosdens’ most recent winner Lord North, who won this as a three-year-old and is now a four-time Group One winner.

But for as many well-backed, unexposed horses that land a gamble in this race, there’s another fistful that don’t, and I’d rather side with something that’s both proven and well-handicapped.

Experienced eight-year-old BOPEDRO was third in this contest off six pounds higher last year and showed that the fire still burns when second at Doncaster last time out, getting the better of a home a number of progressive three-year-olds in the process.

He’s often ridden with plenty of restraint, so will need the gaps to open late, but if he does, then he’s weighted to win and looks a good each-way play at 14/1.

I didn’t think I’d be putting up a pair of eight-year-olds in this but COEUR D’OR is hard to ignore at 20/1 with Ryan Moore expected to ride.

Moore rode the 22/1 winner of the Irish Cambridgeshire, Wigmore Street, last month, where Coeur d’Or stayed on well from the back of the pack to finish fourth.

While that race served as a reminder of Ryan Moore’s brilliance, it also showed that Coeur d’Or will be suited by this extra furlong.

If there is a future Lord North in this year’s field, then both selections will come up short, but with five or more places on offer across the board, they make for nice each-way plays.

Away from the Cambridgeshire, there’s a smattering of top-class two-year-old action on the Rowley Mile.

Whistlejacket looks the one to beat in the Middle Park at around the 2/1 mark, while Babouche is a red-hot 13/8 favourite for the Cheveley Park, and rightly so.

I can’t see those prices moving too much, though, and think the value at this stage of the week is LUTHER at 5/2 in the Royal Lodge (1:50pm).

That price appears to be under pressure already, with a lot of bookmakers shortening the son of Frankel to 2/1 on Tuesday, and I think he could be a real star in the making.

While he’s definitely still learning his job, he’s progressing well and looks both straightforward and talented at this stage of his career.

He quickened up well to win the Listed Ascendant Stakes comfortably on his latest start and should take another big step forward.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Luther 1:50pm Newmarket

Bopedro e/w 3:40pm Newmarket

Coeur d’Or e/w 3:40pm Newmarket