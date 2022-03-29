Mixed reviews for Sky Glass as high-tech TV suffers recording issues

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 06: Dana Strong, Sky Group CEO at the launch of Sky Glass, the new streaming TV with Sky inside on October 06, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for Sky )

Sky Glass continues to have a rather rocky rollout, with users complaining that the flashy new TV’s playback feature is faulty.

Problems were first reported back in November, with UK early adopters recording screen flickering and recording problems on their devices.

“When watching anything I keep getting distracted by the occasional flash/blink in the top right-hand corner of the picture,” said one customer.

A spokeswoman for Sky told the BBC at the time that an imminent software update would be released to address the issue.

However, problems continue for crop up for the glossy Glass, which boasts built-in Dolby Atmos and no satellite or sound-bars.

Most recently, technophiles have complained on community forums about the TV’s playback feature, which is designed to bring shows into one place and removes the need for users to remember to record.

​​In the past few days, Sky customers have complained about the coverage of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

Many comments include new races not being added to Sky playlists, and a lack of customer support and feedback once the issue had been reported.

One user commented on the forum yesterday: “I am still awaiting my call back from Sky regarding the issues with playback on Glass”.

The 43″ Sky Glass TV is priced at £649 outright, with various monthly contract offers between £13- £26 per month.

In a statement shared with City A.M., Sky said: “We’re aware of a small number of reports from Sky Glass customers experiencing issues with playing back recent F1 content on Playlist and are investigating further. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this has caused.”