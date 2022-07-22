Mishriff can upset Westover in Ascot generation battle

Mishriff bids to go one better after finishing second last year

ONLY six runners have been declared for Saturday’s King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (3.35pm), but what the field lacks in quantity, it more than makes up for in quality.

The fact the sextet have won the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, Juddmonte International, Saudi Cup, Coronation Cup and the Irish Derby, as well as a further five Group Ones between them shows that this is an exceptional field.

It’s also an interesting clash of the generations, with two three-year-olds, Westover and Emily Upjohn, taking on their elders for the first time.

Three-year-olds receive a considerable weight allowance from the older horses in this race and in the last 10 years, Adayar, Enable and Taghrooda have all taken advantage of the concession.

Given the authority of his Irish Derby win, where he effortlessly pulled seven lengths clear of his rivals, Westover looks to have every chance of joining that illustrious group.

Trainer John Gosden has a fine record in this contest, winning it four times in the last 10 years, so while Emily Upjohn might not have had the perfect preparation for this race – having initially been aimed at the Irish Oaks – she is worthy of the utmost respect.

The Gosdens also run the globetrotting MISHRIFF, who looked as good as ever when narrowly missing out in the Group One Coral Eclipse Stakes at Sandown earlier this month.

He looked unlucky there, when caught behind rivals at a crucial stage and not getting a clear run when the pace lifted.

While that one-mile-two-furlong trip is probably this five-year-old’s ideal distance, he has won over this trip in the past and will be a danger to all, with fast ground conditions definitely in his favour.

He looks the value win call on the World Pool with Westover likely to be a very warm favourite.

If you are unaware how the World Pool works, it is a collaboration between totes across the world powered by the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

Last year’s surprise Arc winner Torquator Tasso recorded a good win in the Grosser Hansa-Preis in Hamburg at the beginning of July and runs for the first time in Britain here.

A worry though is that he has never encountered quick ground conditions before, and he might be worth opposing.

Earlier on in the afternoon, Lezoo will be a short price to gain compensation for a rough trip at Newmarket last time in the Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes (1.50pm).

However, there may just be a bit of value in taking a chance on Kevin Ryan’s GLENLAUREL in the win and place market on World Pool.

It was only a Thirsk novice she won last month, but she did so in the style of a very smart filly and she looks the value alternative.

The Longines Valiant Stakes (2.25pm) for fillies and mares serves up another intriguing battle between the generations.

German raider Novemba is a filly I have plenty of time for, but she would definitely prefer softer conditions.

The three-year-olds look to hold all the aces here and Roger Varian’s pair ZANBAQand KIND GESTURE look the two for me.

I’m not sure Oscula is totally at home over a mile, and it could be worth chancing the Varian pair in a Quinella.

POINTERS TOMORROW

Glenlaurel (World Pool win and place) 1.50pm Ascot

Zanbaq and Kind Gesture (World Pool Quinella) 2.25pm Ascot

Mishriff (World Pool win) 3.35pm Ascot