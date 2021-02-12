Miami Nice! Is crypto returning home?

Crypto at a Glance

There was yet another all-time high for Bitcoin yesterday, as it came within touching distance of $50,000. Will we see $50,000 this week?

If the good news continues to flow in, it’s more than likely we will. Yesterday, we had Mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez share the progress they’re making towards paying employees in Bitcoin, as well as investing in it as a city. Miami has played a central role in cryptocurrency’s history, with the Ethereum co-founders meeting for the first time in a Miami beach house where they were staying for the North American Bitcoin Conference. Suarez is also a long-time bull, speaking at the IOHK Summit in 2019 and often leaning on the likes of Charles Hoskinson, Anthony Pompliano and the Winklevoss twins for advice. Is he making a convincing case for Miami as a home of sorts for the crypto?

There was also more good news in finance, as the world’s largest asset custodian BNY Mellon announced it’s opening a new digital asset business. And finally a host major tech companies are rumoured to be getting into crypto, with Twitter’s CFO reportedly exploring bitcoin treasury holdings and Amazon possibly revealing its digital currency plans in a series of job posts. A trickle becomes a flood.

Elsewhere, there were strong gains for Algorand yesterday, which has been on a winning streak since recently hitting $1 for the first time since 2019. Can it continue its run? Cardano also came within touching distance of flipping Tether’s market cap last night before falling back slightly – could it soon be a top 3 coin?

In the Markets

The Bitcoin Economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

What bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, 11 February, 2021, at a price of $47,909.33 – up from $44,918.18 the day before. That’s the highest closing price in Bitcoin’s history.



The daily high yesterday was $48,463.47 and the daily low was $44,187.76. That’s the highest daily high in Bitcoin’s history.

This time last year, the price of bitcoin closed the day at $10,208.24. In 2019, it was $3,648.43. Remember getting excited about 5-figure bitcoin this time last year? Remember everyone saying the halving was priced in? Guess it wasn’t.

As of today, buying bitcoin has been profitable for…

99.9% of all days since 2013-04-28.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation is currently $886,770,283,199, up from $831,896,263,974 yesterday. That keeps Bitcoin in ninth spot on the list of largest assets in the world. Will it hit a trillion dollars?

Bitcoin volume

The volume traded over the last 24 hours was $88,766,046,767, up from $83,742,305,480 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of bitcoin over the last 30 days is 93.19%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment remains high, in Extreme Greed at 92.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance is currently 62.13. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on 8 January, 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 72.60. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“When I finally understood the underpinnings of crypto, it was one of the most edifying moments. It is so deep, please dive in. I studied six months eight hours a day and what a joy. And I hope you get as lucky as I did as a result. Peace.”

Norm Macdonald, star of Dirty Work with Chevy Chase

What they said yesterday…

Mayor of Miami, ladies and gentleman, the city of Bitcoin

Exploring:



• State legislative priority

• Paying employees in Bitcoin

• Investing City treasury in Bitcoin



We got it done ✅ pic.twitter.com/88laGvVbEG — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) February 12, 2021

New York, what you got? 👀

As mayor of NYC – the world’s financial capital – I would invest in making the city a hub for BTC and other cryptocurrencies. — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) February 11, 2021

What?

ICYMI, Adam Sandler’s friend in Billy Madison tweets about crypto all day now. What a time to be alive.

It was a good day on the crypto market all around. I decided to add some PICKLE, which I'm going to farm. Wish me luck. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 11, 2021

Who would you like to see?

JAY-Z/@S_C_ and I are giving 500 BTC to a new endowment named ₿trust to fund #Bitcoin development, initially focused on teams in Africa & India. It‘ll be set up as a blind irrevocable trust, taking zero direction from us. We need 3 board members to start: https://t.co/L4mRBryMJe — jack (@jack) February 12, 2021

