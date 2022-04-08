Miami ad-Vice: Hold on to your Bitcoin

The week in review

With Jason Deane

Greetings from Bitcoin 2022!

Yes, despite testing positive right up until the day before heading to the USA, I DID finally manage to get on the plane and get to Miami.

And I am so glad I did.

The weather is glorious of course, but that pales into insignificance when you consider what we have learned after just one day of the conference itself. The only downside is that because of the time difference I’ve had to drag myself out of one of the many parties currently occurring on the Miami strip and sit down on a borrowed laptop that looks like it’s from the 1980s to get this piece to you. But trust me, it’s worth it. Seriously, this one update you don’t want to miss.

I have to mention first of all the sheer scale of the thing. I don’t know how many people are here, but it’s certainly many tens of thousands. Plus, all the names you expect to see are here – Samson Mow, Greg Foss, Max Keisar, Jack Mallers, Peter McCormack (complete with Bedford FC T-shirt), Cathie Wood, Michael Saylor etc – and they’re throwing important announcements to the crowd like it’s cheap candy.

To kick off, Samson Mow announced the launch of his new company, Jan3 (named, of course after the date of the genesis block) designed to help on board sovereign nations. Then, quite casually, he invited the presidents of both Prospera and Madeira to the stage to talk about how they plan to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in the style of El Salvador. Oh, and let’s not forget a senior politician from Mexico who is introducing legislation to do the same.

Cathie Wood and Michael Saylor reminded us that they are “more bullish than ever” on Bitcoin and Jack Maller’s final session of the day once again contained big announcements about the work he was doing onboarding companies and institutions. The rumours are true; by partnering with companies like Blackhawk, Shopify and NCR it will be possible for consumers to spend Bitcoin – or in fact any other currency using the Bitcoin rails – and for the merchant to receive it instantly via Lightning at a whole host of household name companies.

And this is just a sample of day one. We have yet to see what day two brings us.

So, the best advice I can give you were perfectly summarised by Michael Saylor’s closing words today: “Do NOT sell your Bitcoin!”

Have a great weekend!

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2.027 trillion, up from $1.997 trillion yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, April 7 2022, at a price of $43,503.85, up from $43,206.74 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $43,860.70 and the daily low was $42,899.91.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $827.88 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.271 trillion and Tesla is $1.092 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $23.815 billion, down from $36.905 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 36.62%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 37, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.61. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 50.04. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin is the most honest and most efficient market in the world.” PayPal co founder Peter Thiel

What they said yesterday

They’re catching on… who’s next?

Honduran special economic zone adopts bitcoin as legal tender https://t.co/kiFu1jyHDj pic.twitter.com/LMSOHcypRF — Reuters (@Reuters) April 8, 2022

Now THAT is a bull…

I have never been more bullish on #bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/564wRmDvAS — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) April 7, 2022

A👏dop👏tion👏

JUST IN: Shopify integrates #Bitcoin Lighting payments via Strike pic.twitter.com/KuPFgKHAj7 — Blockworks (@Blockworks_) April 7, 2022

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

