Crypto and other financial markets drop as further economic sanctions kick in

After struggling with resistance above $47,500 for the last week, the price of Bitcoin has dropped four per cent this morning. The leading cryptocurrency is currently changing hands for around $43,450, after a relatively flat seven days with no significant price fluctuations.

Most cryptocurrencies are trading lower this morning, with the price of Ethereum also falling around four per cent. The move is in line with traditional stock markets, which have also taken a hit following more economic sanctions on Russia and the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s March meeting. The minutes indicated that governors could look to again raise interest rates in half-point increments soon. The tech-focused Nasdaq was off 2.2 per cent following the news.

All of this means that customer sentiment is again looking shaky. The Fear and Greed Index had recently stabilised at neutral levels, fluctuating around 50 throughout the week. However, it has dropped back into Fear again today, following a pattern we have seen consistently throughout the year of sentiment failing to gather momentum and push forward.

The seven-day average real Bitcoin trading volume is also down again, as it continues to look lacklustre. It currently sits at $4.3 billion, after seeing a slight decline from last week as bitcoin has been trading in a narrow range, struggling to break out above 48,000. Spot volumes have been very stable for the previous month, which is typical in low volatility periods like this.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.997 trillion, down from $2.096 trillion yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, April 6 2022, at a price of $43,206.74, down from $45,555.991 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $45,544.36 and the daily low was $43,193.95.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $824.53 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.239 trillion and Tesla is $1.08 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $36.905 billion, up from $34.630 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 40.46%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 34, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.00. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 48.71. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“We need to integrate #Bitcoin into every aspect of our society this year.” Miami mayor, Mayor Francis Suarez

What they said yesterday

“Bitcoin leads after the first quarter!”

BREAKING: The Tennessee Titans will now accept Bitcoin for payment.



It will start with larger purchases (season tickets & suites) but could eventually extend to smaller items like food & beverage at the stadium.



They are the first NFL team to do this.



(h/t @BitcoinMagazine) pic.twitter.com/B0rapJBrMX — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 6, 2022

How times have changed…

Explaining #Bitcoin at less than $1 to an empty conference exactly 12 years ago pic.twitter.com/Fjh4h3MZr7 — RIZZO (@pete_rizzo_) April 6, 2022

It’s happening quickly now…

BREAKING 💥 UST stablecoin Terra buys over 5,000 #Bitcoin worth $200 MILLION 💥 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) April 6, 2022

