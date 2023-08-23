Men’s tennis pros to get minimum wage under ‘game-changing’ ATP Tour scheme

Player earnings on the ATP Tour can drop off sharply outside of the top echelon of players

ATP Tour chiefs have hailed a “game-changing” new initiative that will guarantee minimum earnings of $75,000 (£59,320) for male tennis players in the top 250 of the world rankings.

The Baseline scheme is designed to ensure professionals below the game’s biggest earners can cover the costs of travelling to tournaments and hiring coaches and physios.

“This is a big moment for the ATP,” said chairman Andrea Gaudenzi. “I think the biggest challenge for a tennis players is actually planning and investing in your future.

“You have certainty over your costs, but very little assurances in regards of income. The goal of Baseline is to give some minimum security, especially during periods of poor performances, injuries, or for young and rising stars that don’t yet have the financial means to invest in their careers.

“I believe this could be game-changing for the economics of the tennis player.”

Top tennis players can earn tens of millions once lucrative sponsorships are included, but income can drop steeply outside of that echelon. Nonetheless, 325 players on the ATP Tour have already earned $75,000 or more this year.

Baseline is to be introduced on a three-year trial basis starting in 2024 and comprises three pillars.

The first, guaranteed base earnings, will see the ATP cover any top 100 player who makes less than $300,000, those ranked from 101-175 who earn below $150,000 and anyone from 176-250 who doesn’t bank $75,000.

Players who miss long spells due to injury also have protection, with top-ups of up to $200,000 for the top 100, $100,000 for 101-175 and $50,000 for 176-250 if they play fewer than nine tennis tournaments.

And those rapidly climbing the rankings can also access an advance of up to $200,000 on reaching the top 125 for the first time in order to invest in their development over the following year.