Meet the 60-year-old jockey riding at Glorious Goodwood

Charlotte Emery, CMO at Entain, is riding Pop Star in the Magnolia Cup at Goodwood today (Picture: Jonathan O’Connor)

At the age of 60, Entain’s chief marketing officer Charlotte Emery is making a high-profile horse racing debut today at Glorious Goodwood.

She has spent the last few months preparing for the race, all while recovering from a serious injury she suffered late last year.

Charlotte is the oldest rider in the Magnolia Cup, Goodwood’s annual race for amateur female jockeys which raises money for charity. She and Pop Star are due to go off at 12:45pm.

City AM: Why did you decide to take on this race?

Charlotte Emery: The Magnolia Cup is such a unique and inspiring event. When I attended the event at Goodwood last year and someone suggested that I could ride next year, I thought, ‘Why not?’.

I’ve always believed in pushing boundaries, and as I approach 60, I wanted to prove that age shouldn’t limit ambition. I’ve spent my life around horses, but never in the racing world.

This was a chance to step into something completely new, raise money for The King’s Trust International Project Lehar which is transforming the lives of young women in India, and show that it’s never too late to take on a fresh challenge.

City AM: How did you get into riding and how much experience do you have?

Charlotte Emery: I started riding when I was just two years old. First, it was ponies, then show jumping and eventing. Horses have always been a huge part of my life.

But racing? That was completely new to me. I’ve had to learn everything from scratch — how to ride short, how to handle the speed, the balance, the fitness.

I’ve been lucky to train with some brilliant people, including Chris Grassick and the team at Joe Tizzard’s yard. And of course, Alice Haynes, who trains Pop Star, the horse I will be riding, who is also one of our Coral Racing Club horses.

Getting to know my racehorse has been a highlight of the journey.

City AM: How have you managed to fit rehab and training into your work schedule?

Charlotte Emery: It’s been a juggling act, no doubt. I broke my pelvis in November, so I had to rebuild strength and confidence from the ground up. I’ve been fitting in early morning rides, gym sessions, and race training around my role at Entain.

The support from my colleagues has been phenomenal — they’ve really rallied behind me. It’s been tough, but also incredibly rewarding. I’ve learned a lot about resilience, both physically and mentally.

City AM: Should we have a bet on you?

Charlotte Emery: My priority is to raise money for a brilliant cause, but I also want to show what’s possible when you step outside your comfort zone.

So I’ll be giving it absolutely everything I have. And Pop Star and I have built a great partnership — so who knows?

Entain will donate the profits from its Coral-sponsored race – the 1:20pm Coral Kincsem Handicap – to the charity, and underwriting a minimum donation of £50k. This will effectively be added to the money Charlotte is raising through her JustGiving page.