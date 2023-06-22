Meditate has winning mindset to upset Tahiyra on fast ground

Meditate (left) finished second to Tahiyra when they last met in the Irish 1000 Guineas last month

FOR FANS and punters alike, the Coronation Stakes (4.20pm) was robbed of a much awaited clash when Mawj was forced to withdraw earlier this week after suffering from a cough.

This had been billed as the big 1000 Guineas rematch and a chance for Tahiyra to avenge her defeat by Mawj on the Rowley Mile last month, but the absence of the latter has left Dermot Weld’s filly with what looks like a penalty kick.

Irish 1000 Guineas winner Tahiyra is of course a worthy favourite here, but I can’t help thinking she’s a bit short at the head of the market at a best price of 8/13 in places.

For me, MEDITATE offers far better value at around the 9/2 mark.

Aidan O’Brien’s daughter of No Nay Never was well beaten behind Mawj and Tahiyra in the Guineas at Newmarket, but she wasn’t suited to the soft ground there and got much closer to Tahiyra when they met again last time at the Curragh.

The key to her improving once again could be the likely quick ground conditions, which appeared to suit her perfectly when she won the Juvenile Fillies Turf at Keeneland back in November.

In contrast, Tahiyra has yet to experience anything this quick, which sways me towards the O’Brien filly.

Of the others, Queen For You and Sounds Of Heaven are perhaps the most interesting, but both need to take a significant step forward if they are to trouble the top two in the market.

The card opens with the Albany Stakes (2.30pm) over six furlongs, and it looks a strong renewal with plenty of interesting two-year-old fillies taking their chance.

Meditate was actually the winner of this contest last year, having claimed the Group Three Coolmore Stud Sprint Stakes at the Curragh on her previous start.

Michael O’Callaghan’s NAVASSA ISLAND was thought good enough to contest that race on her debut and caught the eye when a strong-finishing second behind the more experienced Porta Fortuna.

That was a very taking debut as the penny only looked to drop for her at halfway, before she rattled home late.

There should be significant improvement to come, and this daughter of Territories is worth supporting at around 5/1, with Colin Keane, who rode his first Royal Ascot winner earlier in the week, in the saddle.

POINTERS

Navassa Island e/w 2.30pm Royal Ascot

Meditate e/w 4.20pm Royal Ascot