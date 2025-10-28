Massa £64m damages case against F1 and Ecclestone set for court this week

Massa's case against Formula 1 takes its next step on Tuesday

Legal action over the controversy of the F1 2008 crash, dubbed ‘crashgate’, is set for the English High Court this week, where a judge will hear allegations from Felipe Massa that the aftermath cost him the 2008 Championship.

Brazilian driver Massa competed in F1 from 2002 to 2017, serving with several teams, notably Ferrari. During the 2008 season, Massa lost the Championship by one point to Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the last race of the season.

This crash in Singapore was caused by Renault F1 driver Nelson Piquet Jr, who hit the circuit wall at turn 17, triggering a safety car deployment.

However, in the aftermath, it became a Renault controversy when it was established that Piquet Jr deliberately crashed to give his teammate, Fernando Alonso, a sporting advantage.

Renault F1 was charged with conspiracy by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) in September 2009 and disqualified from F1. Alonso always maintained he knew nothing of the plan.

Massa the High Court

In March 2024, Massa launched legal action against F1 Management, former chief Bernie Ecclestone, and the FIA, arguing that a timely investigation into the 2008 crash would have led to the cancellation or adjustment of the Singapore Grand Prix result, and ultimately, secured him the Drivers’ Championship.

The 2008 title went to Hamilton, his first championship.

The former driver accused F1 and Ecclestone, along with the then-FIA President, Max Mosley (now deceased), of conspiring to prevent the FIA from promptly investigating and to conceal their knowledge of the deliberate crash.

Massa, who is claiming £64m in damages, has top sports silk Nick De Marco on, instructed by partner Christopher Boyne of Debevoise and Plimpton.

Ecclestone has dismissed Massa’s legal action, stating, “There is no way in the world anyone could change or cancel that race.”

The sport’s magnate is represented by lawyers from Herbert Smith Freehills, while F1 has K&L Gates, and the FIA has Horwich Farelly.

The trial is set for later this week, as the defendants have filed a strike-out application, arguing that this case has no reasonable prospects of success. Mr Justice Jay will review the case on Tuesday, ahead of a three-day trial beginning on Wednesday at the Royal Courts of Justice in Court 73.