Marv Studios: Record year for Matthew Vaughn and Claudia Schiffer’s Kingsman maker

Claudia Schiffer and Matthew Vaughn attend the World Premiere of “Argylle” at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on January 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Marv Studios, the production company founded by Matthew Vaughn and Guy Ritchie, achieved the best year in its history as it surged back into the black.

The firm, which is now owned by Vaughn and his wife Claudia Schiffer, has posted a pre-tax profit of £72.7m for the year to 30 June, 2023.

The company had reported a pre-tax loss of £12.5m in its prior financial year.

Newly-filed accounts with Companies House have also revealed that Marv Studios achieved a turnover of £246.3m, up from £8.3m.

The boost in its finances comes off the back of recent film releases for the business.

The London-based production company is best known for films such as Layer Cake, Stardust, Kick-Ass and the Kingsman franchise.

It has also made the likes of Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, 2015’s Fantastic Four, Eddie the Eagle and Elton John biopic Rocketman.

Marv Studios in ‘extremely sound position’

A statement signed off by the board said: “Overall, the group is in an extremely sound position with a robust balance sheet.

“The group continues to be profitable with strong operational efficiency and has plenty of liquidity at its disposal to continue to grow.”

It added: “The group continues to expand its film catalogue with a production going into the forthcoming year, whilst a number of productions were completed in 2023.

“This includes the film titled Argylle, released in January 2024, and the film titled Tetris: The Movie, released in February 2023.

“Additionally, the group will continue to grow its merchandising business as well as the continued exploration of music rights, particularly through its joint venture with Warner Music Group.”

Marv Studios received a turnover of £244.9m from film production, up from £6.7m, in the year.

It also received £1m from trademarks, IP rights and licensing agreements, a rise from £906,523.

However, the amount it got from music licensing dropped from £681,165 to £281,943.

Marv Studios’ turnover in the USA jumped from £6.7m to £245.4m but fell from £1.4m to £804,830 in Europe and edged up slightly from £124,461 to £125,302 in Asia.