Revealed: The private equity billionaire’s empire behind your favourite podcasts

The Good, The Bad and The Rugby is a podcast hosted by England rugby legends James Haskell and Mike Tindall, alongside TV presenter Alex Payne.

Conni Jonsson might not be a household name in the UK but this Swedish private equity billionaire is behind some of the most popular podcasts in the country.

Jonsson is the founder of EQT AB, a Swedish global investment organisation set up in 1994.

He also owns investment firm Qarlbo, which in turns holds 80 per cent of the shares in Podx, the Stockholm-based group founded in 2021 whose UK studios produce some of the country’s top performing podcasts.

Jonsson’s podcast empire has come to the fore after it a merged was announced between three of his London-based studios.

Platform Media is to combine with both Listen Entertainment and Goldhawk Productions to form a 80-strong team with offices in Farringdon, London.

Platform’s recent hits include The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, Up Front with Simon Jordan, and F1 show The Fast and the Curious with Greg James.

Other titles include You’ll Never Beat Kyle Walker, The 3am Club with Caitlin and Leah, The Buckleys and Football Firsts.

Listen Entertainment’s titles include The Traitors: Uncloaked, the official Dr Who podcast, Love Island: The Morning After, and Proper Tasty Pub Quiz.

Goldhawk Productions has produced the likes of Central Intelligence for Radio Four, starring Kim Cattrall and Ed Harris.

According to a statement released to mark the merger, the combined group will be led by Listen’s Josh Adley and Platform’s Matthew Sherry as co-CEOs.

Sherry said: “There are seismic shifts happening in the podcast industry right now.

“We’ve pioneered a unique monetisation model that is leading the industry forward. This merger is the natural next step, and we’re ready to make a lasting impact.”

Read more Tech secretary Peter Kyle asks ChatGPT about UK businesses, AI and podcasts

Adley added: “Matthew and I have been trying to find ways to work more closely for years, underpinned by independently having the same vision for the future of the podcast industry.”

Gary Lineker builds podcast empire

Jonsson’s empire forms part of a fast-expanding podcast industry in the UK.

In February, City AM revealed the value of Gary Lineker’s podcast company Goalhanger, which is behind some of the most popular shows in the UK, had surged during its latest financial year.

The business, which produces the likes of The Rest is History, The Rest is Politics and The Rest is Entertainment, saw its assets jump over its last 12 months as the popularity of its shows continue to rise.

Goalhanger’s net current assets surged from £582,558 to almost £1.9m in the 12 months to 31 May, 2024. Its cash in the bank also rose from £560,539 to £2.7m.

The company was launched by Gary Lineker, former ITV controller Tony Pastor and BBC executive Jack Davenport five years ago.

According to the firm, its 13 key shows have amassed more than 400m audio downloads and over 85m Youtube views in 2024.

The business also produces We Have Ways of Making You Talk, Empire, The Rest is Football, The Rest is Money and The Rest is Classified.

In August 2024, City AM reported how Goalhanger’s rival, Acast, saw its pre-tax loss cut during its latest financial year as its turnover passed the £50m mark.

The group, which makes shows such as That Peter Crouch Podcast, Sh**ged Married Annoyed and The Adam Buxton Podcast, reported a pre-tax loss of £5.8m for its UK business for 2023.

The total came after Acast posted a pre-tax loss of £8.2m in 2022. Acast’s UK turnover also increased from £49.6m to £53m.