Manchester United Covid-19 cases could throw Brentford game into doubt

Premier League club Manchester United have returned a number of positive Covid-19 cases. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Manchester United have recorded a series of positive Covid-19 cases within their squad and staff following their 1-0 Premier League win away to Norwich on Saturday.

The club, now under the helm of Ralf Rangnick, have reported the cases to the relevant authorities.

Depending on the spread of the cases, if any, in the coming days, United’s match against Brentford on Tuesday could be in doubt.

News comes after this weekend’s match between Tottenham and Brighton was postponed due to a Spurs covid-19 outbreak following their Europa Conference League game against Rennes being postponed and then cancelled due to the virus.

Norwich are understood to have returned negative results.

United won the match on Saturday with a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty to keep Rangnick’s 100 per cent winning League start at the club alive.

During the Premier League game at Carrow Road, United’s Victor Lindelof left the field with breathing difficulties – though this is not believed to be linked to the series of positive cases.

It is understood that there were no positive tests prior to the match with the Canaries, but thats one of the players had tested positive prior to training on Sunday.