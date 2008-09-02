Man City sign £34m Robinho in record deal

Manchester United last night capped the most remarkable 24 hours in the club’s recent history by signing Brazilian forward Robinho for a British record £34m.


The club, bankrolled by new Middle Eastern owners, stunned Chelsea by snatching a player who had seemed destined to move to Stamford Bridge.

Robinho himself had wanted a move to Chelsea, but City moved quickly yesterday to clinch a transfer coup that announced their arrival as a new football superpower in the most emphatic manner imaginable.

City manager Mark Hughes said: “It’s been one hell of a day and this deal gives a huge statement of intent. I’m extremely delighted. He can excite stadiums and opposition, and teams will fear him.”

Real rejected City’s initial offer £28.5m but were persuaded to part with a player desperate to leave the club when they received an improved bid. Early reports put it at £32.5m but it is understood to be €40m (£34.2m). The 24-year-old has agreed a deal at Eastlands that will see him earn £94,000 per week.

Just days ago City’s financial future was in serious doubt, amid concerns over owner Thaksin Shinawatra’s wealth. But confirmation yesterday of a deal to sell a majority stake to Abu Dhabi United Group sparked frenetic efforts to sign a superstar before the transfer window closed last night.

City even stole a march on Manchester United by agreeing a fee for Tottenham’s Dimitar Berbatov, although ultimately missed out. They also made bids for Valencia’s David Villa and Stuttgart’s Mario Gomez.

But, remarkably, it was Robinho who ended the day a City player. His arrival is a major blow to Chelsea, who had been confident of eventually getting their man, despite a souring of relations with Real.

