Lyle Hewitson brings punters one for The Multiplier

Jockey Lyle Hewitson has partnered The Multiplier in both his recent wins.

SHA TIN in Hong Kong this Sunday hosts another interesting and competitive 10-race programme, with a mixture of four races on the all-weather surface and six on turf.

With the odd exception, it hasn’t been easy for bettors in the last six weeks or so, with plenty of surprise results and numerous short-priced favourites not showing their true colours.

Maybe that’s something to do with the weather, with intermittent heavy showers and sometimes thunderstorms, especially during racing, playing havoc with the normal good to firm surface.

Punters should keep a an eye on the weather again this weekend, with rain forecast before racing, although, how substantial it will be is anyone’s guess.

Hava Nageela is clearly capable of following up his recent all-weather success in the D’Aguilar Peak Handicap (6.00am) over the extended mile, while Billionaire Secret is a winner waiting to happen again on the dirt surface, in the Magazine Gap Handicap (6.30am) over the extended mile, although the outside draw is a worry.

The Racing Club-owned Young Victory has also been given a good opportunity to put his recent nightmare journey behind him – he was nearly brought down at Happy Valley – when lining up in the Mount Butler Handicap (7.30am) over a mile.

One horse who does have plenty of upside is the David Hayes-trained dirt specialist THE MULTIPLIER, who still looks to have a few points in hand over the handicapper in the Mount Davis Handicap (8.00am) over six furlongs.

The striking grey five-year-old inexplicably lost a good position shortly before the home straight before staying on strongly in the closing stages behind rival Shining Fortune last month.

With Lyle Hewitson back in the saddle, who has guided him to both his previous wins, he has a bright opportunity to atone for his last-start lapse.

POINTERS

The Multiplier 8.00am Sha Tin