Luxury fragrances to refresh your mind and soul

These scents not only smell luxurious but can also work to enhance your mental wellbeing, helping you reset and refocus

Wellness isn’t just about fitness or diet – it’s about finding small moments of peace throughout the day. The right fragrance can offer that mindful escape, providing an instant mood lift or calm amidst the chaos.

Maison Noir

Best for… mindfulness

Quandoley 805 is a sensory journey that evokes the luxury of the Orient Express. Its nostalgic blend of Olive Oil, Ylang Ylang, and Oud is perfect for moments when you need to slow down and reconnect with yourself. This sophisticated fragrance offers a sense of calm amidst the hustle of city life.

Cost is £115 for 50ml from here.

Karen Walker

Best for… uplifting spirits

For a burst of joy, Karen Walker’s B+ fragrance delivers with its vibrant peach tuberose and zesty Italian lemon. This joyful scent is designed to lift your mood and bring positivity to even the busiest of days. Its heart of rose and iris blends with warm amber, creating a scent that keeps you grounded while sparking happiness.

Cost is £115 for 100ml from here.

Fabbrica Della Musa

Best for… stress relief

Inspired by the lush forests of the Indian Ocean, Île Bourbon‘s exotic fragrance is your go-to for soothing stressed senses. Opening with rich notes of dark chocolate and caramel, followed by spicy clove and cardamom, this scent finishes with comforting Madagascar Vanilla and smoky incense. A true indulgence for those in need of relaxation.

Cost is £195 for 100ml from here.

Contes de Parfums

Best for… refreshing the mind

If you’re seeking a scent that transports you to nature, Reykjavik is your match. Combining the cool freshness of fjords with aromatic rosemary and sage, this woody-aquatic fragrance clears the mind like a walk in the wilderness. A warm base of amber and cedarwood gives it lasting depth, making it perfect for a mid-day refresh.

Cost is £195 for 100ml from here.

Allsaints

Best for… boosting energy

Sunset Riot‘s bold, amber floral fragrance is designed to awaken the senses. With energising notes of Pink Pepper, followed by calming Orange Flower and Jasmine, this scent creates a perfect balance between vibrancy and relaxation. Grounded by Cedarwood and Amber, it’s ideal for city professionals who need a quick pick-me-up.

Cost is £69 for 100ml from here.