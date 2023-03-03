Lucky Ruby should get his Fill of success on the All-Weather

Silvestre De Sousa and Manfred Man have combined to win 10 races this season

THE INFAMOUS All-Weather track at Sha Tin has always been looked upon with suspicion by local bettors, with too many variables to consider.

The track-bias seems to change from meeting to meeting, although when the city has seen little or no rain, it’s always best to follow horses that race up with the pace from the off.

Bearing that in mind, it should be worth siding with well-handicapped LUCKY RUBY in the Kowloon Tong Club Trophy Handicap (7.00am) over six furlongs.

Ignore the dirt specialist’s last couple of runs on Turf, (which saw him consequently drop two points in the ratings) as he has never won on grass.

He is well-rated with obvious threat Shining Fortune on their form in December, and finally gets a good draw after a series of awkward numbers in the past.

With Silvestre De Sousa teaming up with trainer Manfred Man – already a winning combination 10 times this season – and the six-year-old now racing below his last winning mark, he should go close.

Staying on the dirt surface, it’s hard to oppose progressive sprinter ADEFILL not completing a hat-trick in the Somerset Handicap (9.10am) over six furlongs.

The handicapper was obviously not happy with his last victory, saddling him with a whopping 15lb penalty, but it’s easy to see why.

The son of Deep Field was caught three-wide for most of the journey but still left his rivals for dead in the closing stages, winning by over six lengths, and posting a speed figure which gives him at least seven pounds in hand over his rivals.

Stall nine is not ideal, but if jockey Karis Teetan can get any kind of luck during the contest, he should be hard to beat.

POINTERS

Lucky Ruby 7.00am Sha Tin

Adefill 9.10am Sha Tin