Lucky and Joy could be Jubilant Winners at Sha Tin

Joy Of Spring has won on his last two starts.

ZAC PURTON’s fan club will be out in force again at Sha Tin on Sunday, after their hero filled their pockets with plenty of dollars when bagging five winners a week ago.

The Zac-Man is on a quest of his own this season, seeking to bring up another milestone in the city, by partnering a history-making 2000 winners in Hong Kong.

Currently totalling 1884 victories, it will be a matter of when – injuries permitting – not if, he accomplishes the feat before the season closes.

Purton has his card marked in eight of the 10 races with three stand-out performers including Lightness Of Music in the Mei Tung Handicap (9.05am) over five furlongs, and plenty more with winnable form.

As with the majority of Purton rides however, the odds will be short, and it may pay to take a chance with a couple of interesting contenders who are capable of surprising.

With the Jamie Richards stable firing on all cylinders, it is hard to oppose Groovy Feeling in the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Challenge Cup (8.35am) over six furlongs, despite his six-pound penalty for last week’s win.

It may however be worth take a chance with the Cody Mo-trained LUCKY MCQUEEN who showed some ability in three races last season and has improved plenty during the summer-break.

Purton’s ride on Tourbillon Golfer will be all the rage in the Lok Wah Handicap (9.35am) over six furlongs, but he does have an outside draw and there are plenty of improving gallopers in the contest, including well-handicapped JUBILANT WINNER.

Trainer Jamie Richards’ form is an obvious plus and, with blinkers equipped for the first time, this son of Capitalist is capable of making the most of his attractive mark in the handicap.

The Wah Fu Handicap (10.45am) over seven furlongs is a real head scratcher, with plenty of gallopers holding winning chances but also looking high enough in the ratings.

Take a chance with JOY OF SPRING from the in-form Caspar Fownes yard, who despite dropping down in trip, is in the form of his life and capable of completing a hat-trick.

POINTERS

Lucky McQueen (e/w) 8.35am Sha Tin

Jubilant Winner (e/w) 9.35am Sha Tin

Joy Of Spring (e/w) 10.45am Sha Tin