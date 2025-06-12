Love Island Betting 2025 – Sites for Betting on Love Island UK

Love Island Betting 2025

With Love Island UK 2025 just around the corner, many avid bettors and fans of the show are wondering where they can place wagers on this season. That’s what we’re here for. In this dedicated article, users can learn all about this exciting reality TV show, the top betting sites for placing bets on Love Island, and the betting options available. Get prepped for June 6th with the information from this article.

Best Love Island Betting Sites for June

Sites for Betting Love Island Reviewed

As one of the best sports betting sites in the UK, bet365 also offers a range of speciality markets to its customers. Therefore, it should not be surprising that our experts consider it the best for Love Island betting. At bet365, players can find a range of betting options, payment methods, support options, responsible gambling tools, and even casino games. The available options make the site perfect for customers with different preferences and experience levels.

Next up on our list is Parimatch. Users can use many great features and options at this top Love Island betting site. One of the standout features which makes Parimatch worthwhile is its range of payment methods and security measures. It is clear that Parimatch takes the security and safety of a player and their information very seriously. The site offers secure methods such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, Bank Transfer, Visa, and more. In addition, the site has various security technologies in place, including encryption technology, two-factor authentication, and a license from the UKGC.

If you are new to Love Island betting, or any kind of betting for that matter, then BetVictor might just be the site for you. Betting at BetVictor is easy and enjoyable due to the excellent site design, which makes use and navigation straightforward. At BetVictor, bettors can find everything they could possibly want or need, including Love Island markets, without trouble. The site also provides great support methods, including email, chat, and an extensive help centre for customers who may require assistance.

Are you are bettor who prefers to take their betting on the go? This is a very real option if you sign up for talkSPORT BET for all your Love Island betting needs. The talkSPORT BET mobile versions are some of the best we’ve seen, with all the same, if not more, great features as the desktop version. On top of this, users don’t have to worry about sacrificing quality graphics when making the switch. talkSPORT BET can be downloaded via an iOS or Android app or used via mobile internet browsers.

Last, but certainly not least on our list is William Hill. There are many reasons why players may wish to choose William Hill for their Love Island 2025 betting, but one of the most persuasive is likely the great range of promotions and bonuses on offer. Users can claim a generous welcome offer when they sign up for William Hill. After this, there is a thrilling choice of sports betting promotions and even casino bonuses. These offers are all easy to claim and have fair and simple to understand terms and conditions.

What is Love Island UK?

Since first airing in 2015 in the UK, Love Island and taken the UK and the world by storm, with shows also currently taking place in 26 countries, including the USA, Sweden, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and more, the reality TV show easily became one of Britan’s favourites thanks to its endless drama, exciting games, iconic quotes, and well loved islanders each season. The event has had 11 seasons so far, making the 2025 season the 12th total. In fact, Love Island has done so well that there are even All Stars seasons, apps, an aftersun show, official merch, and a partnership with top brands, particularly clothing.

Love Island is filmed in Mallorca each year and lasts 8 weeks. During the show, 12 contestants and an unspecified number of bombshells enter the villa, all to compete for their 50/50 share or £50,000 by being in the winning couple. Each week, dates, games, couplings, and dumplings take place until the competition is whittled down to the final 3 couples. Love Island 2025 will be hosted by Maya Jama and will start on the 9th of June. There are plenty of Love Island betting markets to choose from.

Love Island Betting Markets 2025

Those looking to place bets on Love Island can choose from various markets. We have listed these options below for your convenience.

Winning Couple

The most commonly bet on market for Love Island every year is the winning couple. The winning couple are decided by the public, and the other islanders, and they will win a jackpot of £50,000. In this market, bettors do exactly what you’d expect: wager on which couple will win the series. The earlier into the competition you wager, the more lucrative your odds will be; however, the 8 weeks are rocky and unpredictable, so betting too early may be unwise. And this is why many bettors prefer Love Island final betting.

Best Male

As we mentioned previously, betting on the couple to win can be very difficult, so as an alternative, many bettors choose to wager on the male they think will win. Past best male contestants include Liam Reardon (2021), Davide Sanclimenti (Season 8), and Kem Cetinay (Series 3). You can base your decisions on a range of factors such as personal preference, public opinions, instinct, or game results (e.g. public’s vote for favourite boy or best couple).

Best Female

Alternatively to betting on the best male at the top love island betting sites, bettors can wager on who they think will be the best female. This is great if you are not sold on any of the male contestants, or don’t want to tie your bets to a couple. Bettors place a bet on which girl will win a share of the £50,000 prize. Previous winners include Jess Harding (2023), Dani Dyer (2018), and Mimii Ngulube (series 11).

Next To Be Dumped from the Island

Each week of the 8-week Love Island competition, islanders or couples will be dumped from the villa, meaning they have to go home and are no longer in for a chance to win £50,000. The dumplings are decided by public vote or fellow islanders. Due to this, it is important to take into account who will be deciding when placing this type of wager, because although the general public may not like a contestant or couple, the rest of the group might. Bettors simply wager on who they think will be leaving next in this market.

Guide to Betting on Love Island UK 2025

Follow the steps below to make wagers on Love Island 2025.

Choose a top Love Island betting site from our list and use the link provided to head to the site. Click the ‘Sign Up’ button or any similar variant shown. Fill in all required information making sure it’s correct as you go. Create a username and password. Enter the details of your chosen payment methods. Claim the welcome bonus if desired. Go to the betting markets section and locate TV or Special markets. Then find the Love Island betting options. Select the bet you’d like to make and how much. The wager will pay out if your bet is successful.

Love Island UK 2025 Contestants

Name: Age: Job: Lives: Sophie (F) 29 Motivational Speaker and Author Manchester Dejon (M) 26 Personal Trainer London Meg (F) 25 Payroll Specialist Southampton Tommy (M) 22 Landscape Gardener Hertfordshire Alima (F) 23 Wealth Management Client Services Executive Glasgow Ben (M) 23 Private Hire Taxi Driver Gloucester Helena (F) 29 Cabin Crew London Kyle (M) 23 Water Operative Stafford Megan (F) 24 Musical Theatre Performer & Energy Broker Brighton, from Dublin Blu (M) 26 Construction Project Manager London Shakira (F) 22 Marketing Burnley Henry (M) 30 Gold Trader, Semi-Pro Footballer & Model Guidford

Love Island 2025 Overview

Below is some key information you may want or need to know before the 2025 Love Island season.

🏝️ Where is Love Island 2025 being filmed? Mallorca

Mallorca 🗓️ When does Love Island start in 2025? 9th June at 9 pm

9th June at 9 pm 🔢 What season is Love Island 2025? This will be the 12th series of the show (not including All Stars seasons).

This will be the 12th series of the show (not including All Stars seasons). 🎤 Who is hosting Love Island season 12? Maya Jama

Maya Jama 📺 What channel can I watch Love Island on? ITV2 and ITVX

ITV2 and ITVX ⌛️ When does Love Island finish? Roughly 8 weeks after the start date

Previous Love Island Winners

Winners 🏆 Status 👩‍❤️‍👨 Series 1 (2015): Jess Hayes and Max Morley Split Series 2 (2016): Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey Married Series 3 (2017): Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay Split Series 4 (2018): Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham Split Series 5 (2019): Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea Split Series 6 (2020): Paige Turley and Finn Tapp Split Series 7 (2021): Millie Court and Liam Reardon Dating Series 8 (2022): Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti Split Series 9 (2023): Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan Engaged Series 10 (2023): Jess Harding and Sammy Root Split Series 11 (2024): Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan Split

Responsible Gambling

Gambling on your favourite TV show is a fun and exciting experience, but like all forms of gambling, it’s very easy to get caught up in the thrill. Due to this, it’s vital to always stay on top of your habits and use gambling control tools when necessary. Some of the available options have been listed below. Alternatively, bettors can use the tools offered at the site of their choice.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When does Love Island 2025 start?

The first episode of Love Island 2025 will air at 9 pm on June 9th.

What’s the best site for betting on Love Island?

Our favourite site for betting on Love Island is bet365.

Can I claim free bets for Love Island?

Yes, some betting sites will allow free bets to be used on Love Island markets, but ensure to check the terms and conditions to be sure.

