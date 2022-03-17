Lord Coe enters race to buy Chelsea from Abramovich and eyes seat on the board

Coe, 65, is a long-time fan of Chelsea and would reportedly take a seat on the board if his consortium’s bid wins

World Athletics chief and long-time Chelsea fan Lord Coe has joined Sir Martin Broughton’s bid to buy the club.

London 2012 boss Coe, 65, would take a seat on the club’s board if the consortium is successful, according to reports.

Best bids are due in tomorrow with US bank the Raine Group, which is selling Chelsea on behalf of sanction-hit owner Roman Abramovich.

“I am certain that Sir Martin is the right man to lead Chelsea Football Club into its next chapter,” said Coe.

“He has an exceptional track record in British business, as well as unrivalled experience in shepherding Liverpool out of a very difficult situation.

“He has the vision, acumen and financial backing to ensure our club’s future success, keeping Chelsea Football Club at the top of European football and challenging for trophies.

“But most importantly, like me, he is a lifelong Chelsea supporter and Shed End season-ticket holder.

“I know that this bid is for the millions of Chelsea fans around the world. We love our club and will always put the fans first.”

Broughton is the former chairman of British Airways who also has a short spell in the same role at Liverpool FC.

The 74-year-old is now a partner at private equity firm Sports Investment Partners.

His consortium is not believed to have bid yet but intends to before Friday’s deadline.

Other likely bidders include Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family and fellow baseball franchise investor Todd Boehly, who is teaming up with Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and British property developer Jonathan Goldstein.