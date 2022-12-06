London’s best independent restaurants, bars and cafes, chosen by some of the city’s top creative minds

In London it’s often the biggest venues with the most expensive PR operations that catch the headlines, but it’s the small, independent bars and restaurants that make the fabric of the city. The Amex Shop Small initiative has launched The Little Blue Book of Sharing”, an initiative that profiles British creatives to find out the indie venues that make up their London.

Here are some of the highlights from super model Adwoa Aboah, The Crown’s Erin Doherty, Brigerton’s Martins Imabgwe and designers Nensi Dojaka and Saul Nash, who tell us their favourite independent restaurant, top cafe and boozer of choice.

Favourite Independent London Restaurant:

Model Adwoa Aboah: “I have many favourites but Fitou’s Thai Restaurant is amazing. I love the Prawn Tom Kha Soup and the fishcakes.”

• 1-3 Dalgarno Gardens, London W10 5LL

Brigerton’s Martins Imhangbe: “Although it’s technically a pub, Skehans in Nunhead does some of the best Thai food in London. It’s got a pool table and a nice outdoor space, perfect for a Sunday with friends watching the footy and having some Pad Thai.”

• 1 Kitto Rd, London SE14 5SN

Designer Saul Nash: “I was introduced to this great spot by my partner who stumbled upon it one day. It’s a bustling little restaurant, and a great place for authentic Italian classics. One of the most mind-blowing things I’ve ever tasted is the Gnocco Frito bread, paired with an assortment of cured meats.”

• 37A Hoxton Square, London N1 6NN

Designer Nensi Dojaka: “Barrafina on Dean Street. I am obsessed with the tortilla. The texture of it adds so much to the flavour.”

• 43 Drury Ln, London WC2B 5AJ

The Crown’s Erin Doherty: “Oeuf Café you can never go wrong with the Frumpets. I love the candlelit breakfast option and the brilliantly sourced produce from the local community.”

• 8 Third Ave, Hove BN3 2PX

Favourite Independent London Cafe :

Brigertons Martins Imhangbe: “One of my favourite local cafés is Canada Water Cafe. It’s right next to the station that I would frequent, which made it very convenient before or after a commute.”

Designer Saul Nash: “Popham’s Bakery in Victoria Park is a great spot for a Saturday morning coffee. It’s a great place for me to visit because it is far enough from home for me to take a reflective walk. It has an intimate and warm atmosphere, with friendly and familiar staff who are welcoming on every visit. The cardamom bun is my favourite, and the coffee is also great!”

Designer Nensi Dojaka: “Yield N1! It’s in Highbury & Islington, right near my design studio – and you can get really nice coffee, as well as super-special natural wines at good price points.”

The Crown’s Erin Doherty: “Flour Pot Bakery, they do the best almond croissants. Best of all though, it is open seven days a week so I need never be deprived. Artisan baking at its finest.”

What is your favourite small, independent bar:

Martins Imhangbe: “Social in Peckham is the perfect spot for meeting up with friends, it’s so close to the station and just a really good vibe, especially in the summer.”

• Unit 9A&B, Copeland Park, 133 Copeland Rd, London SE15 3SN

Saul Nash: “Four Quarters East. A lot of people don’t know this about me, but I love to play games! I recently discovered this place and thought it was fantastic, and it definitely unlocked my inner child again. I think vintage gaming combined with a bar is a genius concept. It is an extremely fun place to go with a few friends on evenings late into the week.”

• Unit 8, Canalside, E Bay Ln, London E20 3BS

Nensi Dojaka: “Nightjar – fantastic cocktails, amazing food and great atmosphere for spending time after work!”

• 129 City Rd, London EC1V 1JB